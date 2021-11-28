AGEWISE: Helping a loved one with dementia

Q: My dad is living with dementia and now no longer remembers me or my siblings. This was especially difficult when our family was gathered for Thanksgiving. How do I cope? —PB
Answer: Watching a loved one transition through the stages of dementia can be heartbreaking. It is nearly impossible to prepare for a time when your loved one no longer remembers your name or recognizes your face; however, this is a common circumstance for many family members of persons living with dementia.
As with all of life’s challenges, everyone copes differently. While it is normal to grieve as we witness a loved one’s memory decline, trying to feel and focus on mutual connections that are made in the present moment may lessen a bit of the sadness. Try to focus on your personal memories of times you experienced with your dad and keep in mind that he is still the same person you shared so much of your life with. Although he may not remember all the wonderful times you spent together, you do; and that’s a wonderful thing to hold on to.
Also, remember that while your dad may not recognize you anymore, your presence can still have a positive effect on him — dementia doesn’t stop people from experiencing emotions. There is power in a caring touch and reassuring words, and these might be just what you and your loved one need during this difficult time. By treating him as the person you’ve always loved and cared for, at every stage of his journey with dementia, your dad will feel what has always been most important, that he is loved.
Finally, try your best to remain educated on the disease and its stages. Although knowing what to expect won’t keep all of the pain of the process away, it may help you find creative ways to interact with your dad. Remember, while it’s wonderful that you are taking care of your dad through this journey, it’s important to take care of yourself during the process, too. You may wish to consider connecting with one or more support groups specifically for caregivers.
For information about caregiver support groups in our area and opportunities for respite such as adult day programs and in-home support, visit Senior Services’ online resource directory at seniorservicesinc.org.
Q: I am excited about decorating for the holidays this year, but my daughter told me that I have the wrong kind of power strips for my Christmas lights. I thought that all power strips were surge protectors. Is there more than one kind? —PB
Answer: Decorating our homes with lights and holiday decorations can provide tons of joy this time of year for family members of all ages. However, it’s important to be cautious and safe when using holiday lights in and outside of the house to reduce the chance of fires. Using surge protectors will help, but it is important to know the difference between a surge protector and a multi-tap design cord.
A surge protector usually costs more than a basic power strip because it has a specialized circuit that redirects spikes of electricity to help protect your electric devices and prevent fires. Depending on the manufacturer’s specifications, a surge protector may be labeled for either indoor or outdoor use. While offering more protection than a regular power strip, surge protectors still have a maximum amperage which should be clearly labeled on the device. The surge protector must be plugged directly into a wall outlet, and you should never plug a surge protector into another surge protector.
On the other hand, multi-tap designs—also known as relocatable power strips—may look similar in appearance to a surge protector, but do not offer the same kind of protection. They are essentially an extension cord with multiple outlets in the shape of a strip and generally are for indoor use only. These devices are labeled with a maximum amperage load (generally 15 amps) and exceeding the amperage will result in overheating and may cause a fire. Like surge protectors, multi-tap designs should also be plugged directly into a wall outlet and should not be plugged from one multi-tap to another.
It may be tempting to purchase a basic power strip because they are usually more economical, but it is important to read the device label to determine if a surge protector would be more appropriate for your needs. When installing decorations that use electricity, it is important to consider the total amount of electricity that will pass through the device, the environment, the proximity to combustibles, and any associated hazards — such as trip or shock hazards. For additional information on holiday fire prevention and safety, call the Forsyth County Fire Marshal’s Office at 336-703-2550.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.