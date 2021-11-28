AGEWISE: Helping a loved one with dementia

Finally, try your best to remain educated on the disease and its stages. Although knowing what to expect won’t keep all of the pain of the process away, it may help you find creative ways to interact with your dad. Remember, while it’s wonderful that you are taking care of your dad through this journey, it’s important to take care of yourself during the process, too. You may wish to consider connecting with one or more support groups specifically for caregivers.

For information about caregiver support groups in our area and opportunities for respite such as adult day programs and in-home support, visit Senior Services’ online resource directory at seniorservicesinc.org.

Q: I am excited about decorating for the holidays this year, but my daughter told me that I have the wrong kind of power strips for my Christmas lights. I thought that all power strips were surge protectors. Is there more than one kind? —PB

Answer: Decorating our homes with lights and holiday decorations can provide tons of joy this time of year for family members of all ages. However, it’s important to be cautious and safe when using holiday lights in and outside of the house to reduce the chance of fires. Using surge protectors will help, but it is important to know the difference between a surge protector and a multi-tap design cord.