AGEWISE: Hot meal delivery planned again for Meals on Wheels

Q: When are hot meals going to be delivered again to seniors in the Meals-on-Wheels program? I would like to help with this.
— LY
Answer: Volunteering is a great way to give back and support your community. Senior Services’ Meals-on-Wheels program is an excellent opportunity for volunteers to not only provide a nutritious meal, but also to form friendships, share warm smiles, and provide a safety check for older adults, many of whom are living alone and having trouble preparing meals during the day.
Just about one year ago, the Meals-on Wheels program, which prided itself on providing hot lunch-time meals to senior participants in the program each weekday, shifted its Meals-on-Wheels delivery process to delivering five frozen meals, once per week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep participants and volunteers as safe as possible. As the number of COVID-19 cases decrease and the number of people vaccinated increase in our community, Senior Services plans to resume hot, daily meal delivery on Monday, May 3rd. That goal can only be reached with the support of community volunteers who are committed to helping older adults remain in their homes by delivering hot meals. To that end, Senior Services has an urgent need for more volunteers in its Meals-on-Wheels program. New support from caring community members will be critical to helping the agency transition back to daily, hot delivery of meals to seniors in need.
Senior Services has COVID-19 precautions in place to help ensure volunteers and participants stay safe and healthy while delivering. The agency has a meal pick-up process that ensures everyone is able to practice mask wearing, social distancing and sanitization and have adapted the delivery procedures to ensure maximum safety for all. We ask that volunteers wear a mask and use hand sanitizer frequently and in between each delivery. The drop off of meals will be done safely from a distance, but will still allow for that exchange of a smile, greeting and friendly interactions with seniors who are isolated and missing the daily connection.
Volunteers in the Meals-on-Wheels program are assigned specific delivery routes and given a schedule to deliver based on a frequency that works for them. Some volunteers deliver routes once a week, others decide on a once a month schedule, and some sign up to deliver daily. The Meals-on-Wheels volunteer coordinator will discuss your options with you as part of the orientation process. Volunteers begin their routes between 9:45am and noon on their scheduled day. Meal deliveries typically take between an hour and 90 minutes. Most routes start from the Senior Services main campus, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, across from the fairgrounds, but there are also hot meal pickup locations in Kernersville, Clemmons and Lewisville for your convenience.
In as little as one hour once a month, you can be part of bringing hot meals and warm smiles to area seniors. It is easy to get involved and for added convenience (and with your safety in mind) your application and volunteer orientation can be completed conveniently from the comfort of your home. Visit seniorservicesinc.org/volunteer/meals-on-wheels/ for more information about getting involved, or to complete your application and watch the volunteer orientation video. Interested persons can contact Holly Beck, volunteer and community engagement manager at 336-721-3411 or hbeck@seniorservicesinc.org with any questions.
Q: This last bout of bad weather made me worry about tornadoes. How can I make sure I am safe and prepared?
— TK
Answer: Now is the perfect time to get prepared for severe weather. Although tornadoes can occur anytime, they usually happen in the spring and summer months. We contacted David A. Wilson, who is the Regional Program Preparedness Lead of the Greater Carolinas American Red Cross. He offered five things to know regarding tornadoes:
1: When and where tornadoes can strike. While tornadoes can happen anytime, anywhere in our region, the March-June season is when they are most likely to form.
Typically, they form during the heat of the day from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. But tornadoes have been known to strike in the middle of the night when they are hard to see, and people are asleep.
It is important to have a warning that can be heard as well as seen. The Red Cross provides an Emergency! App that will monitor your area and give you an audible alert that will wake you up if there is a tornado warning.
2: Know the difference between a Watch and a Warning. A Watch means the conditions are such that a tornado could form. During a tornado watch, listen to weather updates, pay attention to alerts on your phone, make sure phones are charged, as well as the batteries in any rechargeable devices you may need. Make sure everyone knows where to take shelter. Move your emergency kit to where you plan to take shelter, as well as some pillows or cushions to protect you should a tornado strike.
A Warning means radar has indicated that a tornado has formed, and/or there are reports of a tornado on the ground. Go immediately to your shelter and stay there until the warning has been lifted.
3: Choose a safe place to shelter.
If you live in a house, commonly referred to as a “stick built” house, choose an interior room without windows, on the ground floor. If you live in a high-rise building, use an interior hallway if available. If not, get in a room without windows. If you live in a mobile home, identify a shelter in a sturdy building or the closest tornado shelter. Leave your mobile home immediately.
4: After the storm. First, check to make sure everyone in your shelter is okay, including your pets. It’s a good idea to keep your pets on a leash. Stressed animals can bite more readily than when they’re calm. Check for any injuries and call 911 if needed.
Inspect the structure you’re in and evacuate if it is unsafe. Keep a whistle or an air horn in your emergency kit to make it easier for rescuers to find you if you’re trapped.
As you begin recovery, use protective gloves and boots, eye protection, a dust mask, and a hard hat if you have one. Move cautiously around to avoid debris that may have nails sticking out, downed power lines, or areas with standing water. If you smell natural or propane gas, evacuate immediately and call the fire department. Make sure you take pictures to document the damage and save all your receipts.
5: Get the free Emergency App.
This versatile and free app (Emergency: Alerts) from the Red Cross is available for you to download to your iPhone from the App Store or your Android from Google Play. Its features include the ability to deliver alerts wherever you are, as well as for family and friends, wherever they live. It has an extensive library of preparedness information covering other hazards such as flood, chemical emergencies, thunderstorms, and more. Downloading this app will alert you to hazards in your area and help you to stay safe now and in the future.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.