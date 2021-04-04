AGEWISE: Hot meal delivery planned again for Meals on Wheels

Q: This last bout of bad weather made me worry about tornadoes. How can I make sure I am safe and prepared?

— TK

Answer: Now is the perfect time to get prepared for severe weather. Although tornadoes can occur anytime, they usually happen in the spring and summer months. We contacted David A. Wilson, who is the Regional Program Preparedness Lead of the Greater Carolinas American Red Cross. He offered five things to know regarding tornadoes:

1: When and where tornadoes can strike. While tornadoes can happen anytime, anywhere in our region, the March-June season is when they are most likely to form.

Typically, they form during the heat of the day from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. But tornadoes have been known to strike in the middle of the night when they are hard to see, and people are asleep.

It is important to have a warning that can be heard as well as seen. The Red Cross provides an Emergency! App that will monitor your area and give you an audible alert that will wake you up if there is a tornado warning.