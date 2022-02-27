AGEWISE: How to avoid phone scams

Q: With all of the scams out there today, I’m almost afraid to take care of personal business over the phone. I don’t know who to trust. How do I know when someone is trying to take advantage of me?
Answer: It’s true there are many different types of phone scams, and unfortunately, scammers have figured out countless ways to cheat people out of their money.
In some scams, the caller tries to make the person who answers the phone feel afraid or cause them to panic and act quickly while in others they act friendly and seem very helpful.
Sometimes the scammer even impersonates a government agency, utility company or legitimate organization that the person has done business with before. They may even use a technique called “spoofing” to make a number that you recognize and trust appear on the caller ID. This can certainly create a challenge when you are trying to handle personal affairs over the phone, but all is not lost.
Knowing what to watch for, how to prevent scams, and what to do if you fall victim to a scammer can help minimize your risk of loss.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, a call may be a phone scam if:
• The caller asks for sensitive information like a Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, passwords or other identifying information. Always be cautious about giving out personal information over the phone, even if the caller says that they work for the IRS or Social Security Administration.
• The caller pressures the individual to make an immediate decision. Most legitimate businesses will give people time to think about their options.
• The caller asks for money in the form of a gift card, prepaid card or cash. Scammers often ask for payment in a way that makes it hard to recover the money once the scam is discovered.
• The person who receives the call is on the National Do Not Call Registry but continues to receive live calls from companies that they have never done business with before.
If someone suspects that they have received a scam call, the best thing to do is hang up without answering any questions or pressing any buttons. If the caller ID shows the number for a company that they have an account with, they should hang up and then use a phone number that they know is associated with the company — like a customer service number that appears on a statement or on their website — to call them back directly.
Even the most cautious person can fall victim to a scammer. One proactive step to take in reducing the likelihood of receiving scam calls is to register home and mobile phone numbers on the National Do not Call Registry at DoNotCall.gov. If someone suspects that a call was a scam but did not lose any money, they can also use this site to report unwanted calls.
If a person has lost money to a phone scam or has information about the company or scammer who called, they should report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
Q: I recently replaced my cell phone because of the 3G shutdown, but I read somewhere that the shutdown could affect my medical alert system, too. Is this true?
Answer: In 2019, mobile phone service carriers began to announce that they were phasing out 3G networks to make room for more advanced network services and would completely end 3G services by the beginning of 2022. This type of network transition is similar to when carriers phased out 2G technology to make room on their spectrums for 4G services. Shutting down, or “sunsetting” 3G networks will affect many older cell phones and tablets but may also affect other devices that rely on 3G networks to function, such as GPS systems, vehicle SOS services, home security systems and certain medical devices.
The final day to access 3G networks varies by company and may change:
• AT&T shut down its 3G network on Feb. 22, 2022.
• Verizon announced that it will finish shutting down its 3G network by Dec. 31, 2022.
• T-Mobile will finish shutting down Sprint's 3G CDMA network by March 31, 2022, and Sprint's 4G LTE network by June 30, 2022. It also stated it will shut down T-Mobile's 3G UMTS network by July 1.
Other mobile carriers, such as Cricket, Boost, Straight Talk and several Lifeline mobile service providers, that utilize AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile's networks also may be affected by the phase out.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urges those that rely on medical alert services, home security systems, and other connected devices for safety to prepare for the transition now instead of waiting for an emergency to find out whether devices are still working. Individuals should contact their monitoring service providers directly to ask how the network shutdown will impact their households.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.