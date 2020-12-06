AGEWISE: How to deter 'porch pirates'

Q: I plan to do my holiday shopping online this year and am worried about my packages being stolen. What can I do to try to prevent this?

— DN

Answer: Largely because of the pandemic and sheer convenience more of us are shopping from home than ever. This means more packages are being delivered and therefore more opportunities for “porch pirates” to steal them. A survey commissioned by SimpliSafe revealed 47% of people have been a victim of package theft. Fortunately, there are some practical steps you can take to deter would be thieves.

The first thing you can do after making an online purchase is to keep tabs on your shipping and delivery information. FedEx Delivery Manager, UPS My Choice, and USPS Informed Delivery all have apps available to let you know where your package is in the delivery process and when it will be delivered. You can even request alerts be sent by email or via text to your cellphone.

Making use of this service will allow you to plan for someone to be home when the packages arrive or have a trusted person/neighbor be on the lookout for your package and pick it up for you.