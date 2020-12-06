AGEWISE: How to deter 'porch pirates'

Q: I plan to do my holiday shopping online this year and am worried about my packages being stolen. What can I do to try to prevent this?
— DN
Answer: Largely because of the pandemic and sheer convenience more of us are shopping from home than ever. This means more packages are being delivered and therefore more opportunities for “porch pirates” to steal them. A survey commissioned by SimpliSafe revealed 47% of people have been a victim of package theft. Fortunately, there are some practical steps you can take to deter would be thieves.
The first thing you can do after making an online purchase is to keep tabs on your shipping and delivery information. FedEx Delivery Manager, UPS My Choice, and USPS Informed Delivery all have apps available to let you know where your package is in the delivery process and when it will be delivered. You can even request alerts be sent by email or via text to your cellphone.
Making use of this service will allow you to plan for someone to be home when the packages arrive or have a trusted person/neighbor be on the lookout for your package and pick it up for you.
There are other options that will help keep your delivery safe. Request a “signature required” delivery to ensure your package is not left unattended and someone has to accept the package. Most delivery services offer this alternative. Many will allow you to request the delivery company place the package somewhere out of sight, such as on the side of your house and not visible from the road.
A longer term, yet more costly investment, is a security camera. The latest versions often come with the ability to record video of your porch or stoop when motion is detected or your doorbell is rung, sending a remote signal to notify you, as the package is delivered.
Having your packages sent to an alternate destination is another safe option. Many department stores allow online orders to be sent to your local store for pick up at your convenience. Some stores even offer curb service. Amazon.com offers Amazon Locker locations where you can retrieve your gifts. When your package arrives at the Amazon Locker, Amazon will send you a six digit code to open it and retrieve your delivery. It’s important to remember that you will only have three days to pick it up at the location you selected. There are a number of Amazon Lockers in Winston-Salem, including Whole Foods. In addition, FedEx has a number of local sites to pick up deliveries should you choose to have them sent there.
If you decide to have your package delivered to your home and it seems to be missing, check with neighbors in case they may have inadvertently taken your package or perhaps it was delivered to the wrong address. Contact the delivery service to verify it was delivered. If you believe it was stolen, contact the retailer to ascertain their policies regarding theft and if any reimbursement is available. You may also be able to file a claim with the shipping company. Be aware there is a limit to the number of days to file a claim once the theft has occurred.
Support Local Journalism
Another consideration is to contact your credit card company. Some credit card companies have purchase protection benefits that cover lost or stolen items. If the missing purchase is substantial, you may want to check your homeowners’ policy and contact the police.
Lastly, remember that if a package was sent by UPS they are automatically covered for up to $100 in the event of loss or damage.
Q: Is there any help with heating costs this winter for older adults?
— DH
Answer: Many people find their energy costs going up as the weather gets colder this time of year. Rising heating bills can be especially burdensome for people living on a fixed income.
Luckily, there is help for older adults living in Forsyth County who meet certain income requirements. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) provides for a one-time payment to heating vendors to help income eligible households with their heating expenses. All applicants must meet an income test, have financial reserves at or below $2,250 and be responsible for heating costs.
Applications are being accepted now until Dec. 31, 2020 for homes with a family member who is 60 years or older, or an adult living with a disability who is receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services. The person with the disability must be receiving Supplemental Social Security Administration (SSA) or Veterans Administration (VA) disability benefits. All other income eligible households or individuals in need of heating assistance should submit applications beginning Jan. 1, 2021. Funds are available until March 31, 2021 or until exhausted.
To learn more about the LIEAP program and eligibility requirements visit ncdhhs.gov and select Low Income Energy Assistance or call the Forsyth County Department of Social Services at 336-703-3800. Applications can be mailed through the US Postal Services, faxed (336-727-2850), or dropped off in person at the DSS office, located on the first floor of 741 N. Highland Ave. If applying in person, masking and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
In addition to LIEAP, another federally funded program, Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) offers a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay for heating costs. Applications for CIP are taken through June 30, 2021 as long as funds are available. Visit ncdhhs.gov and search Crisis Intervention Program for household criteria and to access an application.
Beginning Jan. 2, 2021 energy applications for both LIEAP and CIP will be available online. Applicants are encouraged to apply online through the ePass portal at epass.nc.gov.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.