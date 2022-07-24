AGEWISE: How to help with Meals-on-Wheels

Q: I want to volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels, but I’m not sure if I’m ready to commit to a set schedule. Is there a way that I can sign up for one day, or just deliver occasionally? — FH

Answer: Yes! Summertime is a great chance to get connected with Meals-on-Wheels to see if you would enjoy delivering a route on a routine basis. During the summer months, Senior Services typically needs additional volunteers to “Sub for the Summer” and help fill in for volunteers who are unavailable due to seasonal schedule changes and vacations.

Meals-on-Wheels helps combat food insecurity among older adults by delivering a hot nutritious lunch Monday through Friday. The visit also provides an opportunity for volunteers to share a warm smile and a few moments of human interaction with program participants who often live alone.

Finally, the meal delivery serves as safety check to ensure program participants are well. Last month, Senior Services Meals-on-Wheels provided 18,672 meals to older adults in Forsyth County. It takes an enormous team of volunteers to meet such an important need in our community.

Summer Subs can help meet the need by delivering any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon on days that fit their schedules. Delivery routes generally take between 60-90 minutes to complete.

Meals-on-Wheels also offers “Ride Alongs” for those that are interested in delivering but aren’t quite sure of what to expect. Potential volunteers are paired with experienced Meals-on-Wheels drivers to help deliver a route for the day. This is a perfect opportunity to observe and learn the process for picking up and delivering meals.

To learn more about being a Summer Sub, scheduling a Ride Along, or how you can get involved with Meals-on-Wheels, contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or email btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.

Q: I saw something that looked like a mini-water park near Sedge Garden Park. It seemed like a neat place to take my grandchildren to play. Can you tell me what it is? — PR

Answer: The City of Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks department operates several splash pads throughout the city. Splash pads are basically playgrounds with fountains and fixtures that spray water. To conserve resources, the water will only run when the splash pad is activated by pressing a button. There is no deep or standing water like a swimming pool, which makes them a great option for younger children to safely enjoy waterplay.

The following parks have splash pads that are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and do not charge admission:

• Hathaway Park, 301 Anita Drive, Winston-Salem 27104

• Happy Hill Park, 1230 Alder St., Winston-Salem 27101

• Little Creek Park, 600 Foxcroft Drive, Winston-Salem 27103

• Nelson Malloy Park, 2619 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem 27106

• Reynolds Park, 2450 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem 27107

• Rupert Bell Park, 1501 Mt. Zion Place, Winston-Salem 27101

• Sedge Garden Park, 401 Robbins Road, Winston-Salem 27107

There are two additional splash pads in Winston-Salem that are attached to Polo Pool and Mineral Springs Pool. These two splash pads charge admission fees and are open based on pool operating hours. For details about admission to Polo or Mineral Springs pools, or more options for water fun in our area, visit the City of Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks website at cityofws.org/1981/Pools-Aquatics.