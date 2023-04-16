Q: How do I nominate someone for the 7 over Seventy Awards?

Answer: For the last eight years, Senior Services has partnered with the Winston-Salem Journal to recognize the contributions of older adults who have greatly impacted Forsyth County through their community service, civic and social engagement, and/or careers. Each year, seven individuals age 70 and older are honored at an awards luncheon that highlights their incredible accomplishments and love for their community.

Nominations for the honor are submitted by the community at large and reviewed by a selection committee made up of a diverse group of people including past honorees, community members, and representatives from various volunteer, civic, and corporate organizations. Award selections are based on a wide array of criteria including community involvement and contribution to the betterment of their fellow residents in Forsyth County.

Honorees are older adults who have trail-blazing accomplishments; make a tangible difference in the lives of others; demonstrate inspirational leadership, acts of generosity, entrepreneurship, and mentorship; or have made an impact on public policy, innovation and/or development.

Visit journalnow.com/forms/f7_over_seventy/ to nominate a special senior who has made Forsyth County a better place by generously giving their time, talent, and effort to help others.

Paper nomination forms are also available at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. All nominations must be received no later than 11:59 pm on May 19.

For more information about the awards and to see previous honorees visit seniorservicesinc.org/7-over-seventy-awards/.

Q: When my husband is watching TV, he always has the volume turned way up. It is really, really loud, but he says he hears just fine. How do I know if he has a hearing problem?

Answer: Hearing loss is one of the most common conditions affecting older adults. It is estimated that approximately one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 is living with hearing loss and nearly half of people older than 75 have difficulty hearing. Having difficulty understanding spoken words is one of the most common signs during the early stages of hearing loss. The person experiencing the challenge can often hear the voices but has difficulty making out the words, especially in places like bars and restaurants, where the background noise is high. Someone with hearing loss may also start speaking in a louder-than-normal voice without realizing that they are doing so or listen to the television and radio at a higher than usual volume.

Being aware of these signs will help you know when it is time to seek professional advice. There are several ways to do this. You can start with your primary care physician or make an appointment with an otolaryngologist (a physician trained in the medical and surgical management of ear, nose, throat, head, and neck disorders), an audiologist (a professional who diagnoses and treats hearing and balance problems), or a hearing-aid specialist. A medical professional should be able to determine whether your husband is living with hearing loss and, if so, start him on the path to appropriate treatment.

If, however, it is medically determined that there is no loss of hearing and it turns out that your husband simply enjoys listening to his programs at a higher volume, there are a couple of things you could try that might still work for him and, at the same time, be less disruptive for you and others in the home. One relatively simple option is using the closed captioning feature on your television. A complete transcript of what is being said will appear at the bottom of your screen. You could also consider purchasing a sound bar for the TV. It creates a “surround sound” effect that could possibly compensate for lowering the volume. Another option might be to get your husband a set of wireless headphones, which can provide private listening and be programmed directly to the TV, enabling him to maintain the sound level that he prefers, again without disturbing you.