AGEWISE: How to order free COVID tests

Answer: As we age, taking care of housekeeping responsibilities can become even more of a challenge. Physical limitations may make it more difficult to do things like bending to clean a toilet or bathtub, reaching high places to dust, or lifting and moving heavy items. However, keeping a clean and tidy home can play an important role in helping an older adult continue to live safely in their own home for as long as possible.

Fortunately, there are in-home aide services available to assist seniors with home management tasks and personal care services if needed. Home management assistance includes tasks like cleaning, laundry and light meal preparation. It is important to keep in mind that these services are not designed to assist with heavy-duty cleaning tasks like carpet cleaning but can be instrumental in helping older adults keep up with basic housekeeping chores.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services provides a list of licensed Home Care agencies that provide In-home aides and home management services at ncdhhs.gov/dhsr/data/hclist.pdf. Be sure to contact the agency directly for information about fees and availability.