AGEWISE: How to order free COVID tests

Q: How do I order the free at-home COVID tests provided by the government for my household? — YM
Answer: Having immediate access to an at-home test for COVID-19 can go a long way in helping individuals who have been directly exposed or are exhibiting symptoms to get rapid test results. The more quickly you know if you have COVID-19, the more quickly you can isolate to help minimize the risk of spreading the virus.
The federal government is making at-home rapid COVID-19 tests available to residential households in the United States at no cost. The test will be distributed through the United States Postal Service and can be ordered by visiting their website at special.usps.com/testkits. Each residential household can request a maximum of four tests. The website asks for basic contact information and the resident’s shipping address. Individuals who do not have Internet access or who need additional assistance with ordering can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to place their orders.
Orders are scheduled to begin shipping at the end of January, for both people who placed their orders via the online form or by telephone.
Q: As I get older, some of the health challenges that I experience make it more difficult for me to keep up with basic housekeeping chores. Are there any services available that provide seniors with housekeeping assistance? — AW
Answer: As we age, taking care of housekeeping responsibilities can become even more of a challenge. Physical limitations may make it more difficult to do things like bending to clean a toilet or bathtub, reaching high places to dust, or lifting and moving heavy items. However, keeping a clean and tidy home can play an important role in helping an older adult continue to live safely in their own home for as long as possible.
Fortunately, there are in-home aide services available to assist seniors with home management tasks and personal care services if needed. Home management assistance includes tasks like cleaning, laundry and light meal preparation. It is important to keep in mind that these services are not designed to assist with heavy-duty cleaning tasks like carpet cleaning but can be instrumental in helping older adults keep up with basic housekeeping chores.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services provides a list of licensed Home Care agencies that provide In-home aides and home management services at ncdhhs.gov/dhsr/data/hclist.pdf. Be sure to contact the agency directly for information about fees and availability.
Forsyth County Department of Social Services also offers In-Home Aide/Home Management Services for Forsyth County residents, who do not have a responsible person available to help with tasks like cleaning, laundering and meal preparation, and who would not be able to safely remain in their own home without assistance. Adults who are eligible to receive these services are given the opportunity to make voluntary contributions to offset the cost of services. However, they will not be denied service because of an inability to pay.
For more information about eligibility criteria and wait lists contact Forsyth County Department of Social Services Adult Intake at (336) 703-3501.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.