AGEWISE: How to protect yourself during flu season

Q: With the fall approaching, COVID-19 cases on the rise, and flu season expected to be significantly worse than years previous, what vaccines are available? What can I do to protect myself?
Answer: As the summer season transforms into fall many people are experiencing feelings of concern about staying healthy and avoiding various health challenges. We reached out to our friends at the National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs (NANASP) for assistance with answering this question. Here is their response:
As the nation works to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and moves into cold, flu, and pneumonia season, protecting your lung health is more important than ever. There are a handful of steps you can take, like getting vaccinated, regular exercise, and washing your hands often, to safeguard the health and safety of yourself and those around you. Below is more information about these four health conditions and ways you can avoid contracting them:
Covid-19
COVID-19 is a dangerous viral disease that is highly contagious and has quickly spread around the world. COVID-19 most often causes respiratory symptoms that can feel much like a cold, flu or pneumonia, but COVID-19 can also harm other parts of the body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective at helping protect yourself and others around you against severe disease and even death. The vaccine can also protect you from the severe symptoms associated with the quickly spreading Delta variant. All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19, as seen in clinical trial settings. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to find your COVID-19 vaccine today.
Pneumococcal pneumonia
Pneumococcal pneumonia is a severe lung infection and is the most common type of bacterial pneumonia in young children and older adults, who are at greatest risk of serious illness and death. In fact, adults 65 and older are 3.8 times more likely to catch pneumococcal pneumonia versus healthy adults aged 18–64. Pneumococcal pneumonia can strike anytime, anywhere. That is why it is so critical for older Americans and those with pre-existing health conditions to be vaccinated to prevent contracting pneumococcal disease. The good news is there are existing vaccines on the market, and two new vaccines have just been approved by the FDA to fight additional strains of the disease.
It’s important to be caught up to date on your recommended vaccines, and continue doing daily tasks, like exercising and not smoking, to protect your lung health. Take the time to talk to your doctor or pharmacist about vaccination to help prevent pneumococcal pneumonia. For more information, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Flu
Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness. Serious outcomes of flu infection can result in hospitalization or death. Some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk of serious flu complications. Older people are more prone to developing serious complications from the flu due to changes in immune defenses with increasing age, with between 70 and 85 percent of seasonal flu related deaths occur in people aged 65 and older. There are two main types of influenza (flu) virus: Types A and B.
Both viruses that routinely spread are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics each year. The best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year. Good health habits, like avoiding people who are sick, covering your cough and washing your hands often, can also help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like flu. There also are flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat and prevent flu. Visit cdc.gov/flu/freeresources/flu-finder-widget.html to find a flu shot today.
Common cold
Common colds are the main reason children miss school and adults miss work, because there are millions of cases each year in the United States. Adults have an average of 2 to 3 colds per year, and children have even more. Most people get colds in the winter and spring, but it is possible to get a cold any time of the year.
Viruses that cause colds can spread from infected people to others through the air or close personal contact. You can also get infected through contact with feces or respiratory secretions from an infected person. This can happen when you shake hands with someone who has a cold, or touch a surface, like a doorknob, that has respiratory viruses on it, then touch your eyes, mouth, or nose. There is no vaccine against the common cold, but you can safeguard yourself by washing your hands often with soap and water, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying away from people who are sick. Those with stronger immune systems have an easier time fighting off the common cold, so getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly will help as well.
With cold and flu season approaching, it’s easy to get nervous about contracting one of these illnesses, all of which more strongly impact seniors that other adults. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and being up to date on your recommended vaccines are a simple step you can take to protect yourself and those in your community. Take the time to talk to your doctor or pharmacist about getting the necessary vaccines to safeguard your lung health today.
