AGEWISE: How to protect yourself during flu season

Both viruses that routinely spread are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics each year. The best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year. Good health habits, like avoiding people who are sick, covering your cough and washing your hands often, can also help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like flu. There also are flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat and prevent flu. Visit cdc.gov/flu/freeresources/flu-finder-widget.html to find a flu shot today.

Common cold

Common colds are the main reason children miss school and adults miss work, because there are millions of cases each year in the United States. Adults have an average of 2 to 3 colds per year, and children have even more. Most people get colds in the winter and spring, but it is possible to get a cold any time of the year.