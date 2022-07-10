AGEWISE: How to safely dispose of medication

Q: I was cleaning out mom’s medicine cabinet and I am concerned about throwing the medicines that she’s no longer using in the trash. Is there a certain way that I should dispose of prescription medications? — BT

Answer: It is very important to use caution when disposing of unused medications to prevent household accidents and other potentially dangerous situations.

Medications that are safe for one person, may be harmful, or even illegal, for someone else. The best way to dispose of unused medications is through a drug take back program. Many local law enforcement agencies and pharmacies have drop boxes where you can turn in prescription drugs for safe disposal. Some locations are not able to accept liquid medications or syringes. Be sure to call ahead to find out about any restrictions.

In Forsyth County, the following law enforcement locations have drop boxes that accept medications:

• Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 301 N. Church St.

• Winston-Salem Police Department District Offices at 1539 Waughtown St., 7836 North Point Blvd., and 2393 Winterhaven Lane

• Kernersville Police Department at 134 E. Mountain St.

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) has a Drug Disposal Locator Tool on their website to help individuals locate prescription drug drop off boxes at pharmacies nationwide. To search for a drop off box by zip code, visit their website at safe.pharmacy/drug-disposal.

If an individual is not able to deliver unused medications to one of the locations above, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends the following precautions before disposing of medications in household trash:

1. Remove the medication from their original containers and mix them with something undesirable, such as used coffee grounds, dirt, or cat litter. This makes the medicine less appealing to children and pets and unrecognizable to someone who might intentionally go through the trash.

2. Put the mixture in something you can close (a resealable zipper storage bag, empty can, or other container) to prevent the medicine from leaking or spilling out.

3. Throw the container in the garbage.

4. Scratch out all your personal information on the empty medicine packaging to protect your identity and privacy. Throw the packaging away.

For additional information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for how to safely dispose of unused medication, fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/where-and-how-dispose-unused-medicines.

Q: Are there any upcoming social events to connect veterans? — AG

Answer: On the second Wednesday of each month, Trellis Supportive Care hosts fellowship events called Veterans Coffees to connect, support and honor service men and women with a network of peers and valuable community resources. A free continental breakfast is served and area organizations that provide support programs and activities for veterans are invited to speak and give updates on additional resources and upcoming veteran focused events.

The Coffees have been going since 2015, and they are an opportunity for veterans to enjoy conversation and connection, while gaining support from a caring community. During the pandemic, Trellis Supportive Care hosted the Coffees as virtual gatherings via Zoom, but the in-person coffees are back and will be held at various locations throughout our local area. The next Veterans Coffee will be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13 at Richard Childress Racing Banquet Hall, 425 Industrial Drive. This particular Coffee will honor veterans that served during the Korean War Era.

For more information about Veterans Coffees, or to sign up to attend, contact Don Timmons, Community Partnership and Veterans Support Coordinator, at dtimmons@trellissupport.org.