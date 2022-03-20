AGEWISE: How to support Meals-on-Wheels

Q: How can I support March for Meals this year? — AG

Answer: Since 2002, Meals-on-Wheels programs across the country join each March to celebrate March for Meals. This national campaign, spearheaded by Meals on Wheels America, commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years of age and older.

Here in Forsyth County, Senior Services celebrates March for Meals by spreading awareness of its Meals-on-Wheels and Senior Lunch nutrition programs, and the growing need for the community’s involvement in nutrition for older adults. Before the pandemic, one out of every three seniors felt lonely, and one out of every eight seniors was threatened by or experienced hunger. Meals-on-Wheels and Senior Lunch are both structured to create meaningful moments of human connection while providing a hearty lunch to satisfy nutritional needs.

Since the pandemic, the number of seniors who experience loneliness or difficulties with providing food for themselves has grown. Older adults in our community need your help. You can support March for Meals by helping Senior Services combat social isolation and food insecurity as a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer or by making a financial contribution to support its nutrition programs. On average, Meals-on-Wheels in Forsyth County delivers 20,000 hot nutritious meals per month. It takes an enormous amount of volunteer and donor support to deliver that many meals. For some older adults who participate in the program, Meals-on-Wheels volunteers may be the only person they see that day.

Volunteers can deliver any day, Monday through Friday, anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon. Delivery routes take between 60 and 90 minutes to complete. Most can be done on a 1-hour lunch break, and many employers fortunately offer time off for community service. A person can volunteer once per week, once per month, or any frequency in between.

For more information on how you can make someone’s day as a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer, visit seniorservicesinc.org/volunteer/meals-on-wheels/ or contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org. If you are not able to volunteer at this time, but would like to make a financial contribution, please visit seniorservicesinc.org to make a secure online donation.

Q: I am still having trouble adjusting to Daylight Saving Time. What can I do? — ST

Answer: Many welcome the extra sunlight that comes with daylight saving time and the changing seasons. However, the sudden time change can be a difficult transition for some to make.

The Better Sleep Council reports that six out of 10 Americans need time to recover from the time change and that nearly half of those affected need a week or longer to adjust. As the clock moves forward, we have less sunlight in the mornings and more sunlight in the evenings. Waking up in the dark and having more daylight closer to bedtime can confuse the brain and throw off natural sleep patterns. Some experience grogginess when they wake in the mornings and may have a difficult time falling and staying asleep at night.

Fortunately, there are a few things that can be done to help the body and brain adjust. Start by doing things that will promote a good night’s sleep any day of the year. Avoid consuming caffeine in the afternoons because it can take up to twelve hours to leave the body and may interfere with sleepiness. Try to avoid large meals right before bedtime. Say goodnight to phones, tablets, and other electronic devices that give off blue light at least 30 minutes before bedtime. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends the following tips:

• Plan to start your evening routines a little earlier each night to signal the brain that it is time to wind down.

• Try going to bed 15 or 20 minutes earlier each night to give your body time to slowly adjust and aim for at least 7 hours of sleep.

• Be intentional about creating a quiet, comfortable sleep environment with minimal exposure to light. Try using window coverings designed to block light.

The past week may have been tough for some, but the good news is that most individuals who had trouble adjusting should be able to return to a normal sleep schedule soon. In the meantime, try to take it easy by avoiding anything that would be mentally or physically demanding and practice self-care.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.