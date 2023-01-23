AGEWISE: I don't drive anymore. How can I get help on transportation?

Q: I no longer drive and find it difficult to get to appointments and run errands. Does Support Systems of Forsyth County help with transporting seniors and if so, how does it work?

Answer: Getting to and from important appointments can be difficult for people who don’t have a vehicle or are no longer able to drive themselves. Support Systems of Forsyth County LLC is a family-owned transportation business that may be a good resource for seniors and other people who find themselves facing transportation challenges. Support Systems, which opened in 2019, offers transportation services to ambulatory individuals for medical, general, and employment purposes. The company operates seven days per week and offers early morning and late-night pickup services. In an effort to meet the needs of older adults, the company works with caregivers and individuals to ensure their travel details are clearly presented and carried out.

The Support Systems owners express that the business is not in competition with other transportation providers such as Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) and Trans Aid but exists to support them and fill the gaps that may still be in place for community members. For example, their transportation services may be available or more accessible to persons living in rural and/or urban areas where public transportation may have fewer routes or no routes.

Support Systems is especially focused on helping seniors and members of other sometimes marginalized groups get where they need to go on time and in comfort. The owners say that “transportation is access to opportunity” and hope to reduce barriers to necessities such as food and medical care. They work with organizations such as Aspire Greater Winston Salem, Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston Salem, YMCA Northwest of NC, and Community Courts to schedule transportation to educational, employment, and medical appointments and engagements for Forsyth County residents.

As newly funded partners of the Home & Community Care Block Grant, Support Systems is now able to provide transportation services to people 60 and over at no cost, outside of an optional small consumer contribution. New and potential customers must contact the company at least 48 hours in advance to schedule transportation. Call 336-695-3648 for more information.

Q: How can I get free at-home COVID tests?

Answer: COVID infections have been on the rise in Forsyth County for the past few months. It is important that residents remain vigilant and take steps to avoid contracting it. This is especially true for seniors who often experience more severe effects and outcomes after contracting the virus. Early detection of the virus is critical to limiting spread. it is valuable for anyone who suspects they may be carrying the virus or for anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID to have quick and easy access to an at-home test...

The Project Access Covid Test (Project ACT), which is funded by the Rockefeller Foundation, was started to help reduce COVID-19 spread by providing no cost, at home testing to people in eligible communities. In Forsyth County, Project ACT is also committed to spreading awareness and information to help people reduce the risk of contracting the virus – tips such as hand washing wearing masks maintaining social distance and staying up to date on vaccinations.

Visit accesscovidtests.org and type in your zip code to confirm your residential area is eligible to receive the free at home tests. Once confirmed, you will be directed to fill out a short form that asks for name, address and demographic information (which is optional). After the form is completed and submitted a kit containing five tests will be mailed to you. Call 888-892-1162 with questions or for more information.