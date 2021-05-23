AGEWISE: Ideas for improving your health with exercise

Adults over the age of 65 should avoid vigorous activity at first — especially if they have been inactive for a long time. Walking is a great low risk activity to start off with to improve your heart health. Balance exercises may also be good for people who have not exercised in a while, as they offer health benefits and help prevent falls. Standing on one leg near a stable table or chair or getting up from a chair several times in a row are great beginning balance exercises.

You’ll want to raise your heartbeat during exercise to improve heart health. Look for the heart to beat faster, breathing to increase, and your body to sweat to know that your exerting yourself enough. Measuring your heart rate is another great way to ensure you are exercising with enough effort.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has established a formula to determine a person’s target heart rate. This rate should be between 64% and 76% of your maximum heart rate. Just subtract your age from 220 and then multiple that number by 0.64 to find the ideal number of heart beats per minute to aim for. For example, if you are 67 years old subtract 67 from 220 which equals 153. Multiply 153 by 0.64 will give you 91.8 beats per minute to get in your target heart rate zone while exercising.