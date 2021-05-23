AGEWISE: Ideas for improving your health with exercise

Q: I have a family history of heart disease. I know I need to eat better and move more, but I am having trouble getting started. How should I start and what should I do?
Answer: Making the decision to be proactive in improving your heart health is smart and important at any age. The challenge is often just figuring out where and how to begin. Luckily, simply making a few lifestyle changes is the perfect way to jump in and can be a big benefit to your heart health. Checking with your health care provider to know your health status, such as blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels is the best place to start. Your doctor can also provide guidance on things to avoid in your diet and what exercise is the best fit for you.
Just 60 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise a week, such as walking briskly can improve heart health. The warmer temperatures and moderate weather our area enjoys during spring provides a lot of outdoor and inexpensive exercise options.
To avoid monotony consider doing different types of exercise each day, such as taking a brisk walk, mowing the lawn, taking a quick bike ride, or simply walking up and down stairs for 5 or 10 minutes. Before you know it, these activities will add up to 60 minutes or even more for the week. Be sure to start gradually with any exercise and increase slowly.
Adults over the age of 65 should avoid vigorous activity at first — especially if they have been inactive for a long time. Walking is a great low risk activity to start off with to improve your heart health. Balance exercises may also be good for people who have not exercised in a while, as they offer health benefits and help prevent falls. Standing on one leg near a stable table or chair or getting up from a chair several times in a row are great beginning balance exercises.
You’ll want to raise your heartbeat during exercise to improve heart health. Look for the heart to beat faster, breathing to increase, and your body to sweat to know that your exerting yourself enough. Measuring your heart rate is another great way to ensure you are exercising with enough effort.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has established a formula to determine a person’s target heart rate. This rate should be between 64% and 76% of your maximum heart rate. Just subtract your age from 220 and then multiple that number by 0.64 to find the ideal number of heart beats per minute to aim for. For example, if you are 67 years old subtract 67 from 220 which equals 153. Multiply 153 by 0.64 will give you 91.8 beats per minute to get in your target heart rate zone while exercising.
Taking your heart rate is easy. Feel your pulse at your neck, wrist or chest by pressing the tips of the index and middle finger, not the thumb. Count the pulses while timing the count. Take 30 seconds and just double the number to get your heart rate.
Eating healthy is also essential for good heart health. Look to make meals that are low in sodium and unhealthy fats. Add more fruits and vegetables every day to your food choices. You can start off by trying one heart healthy recipe a week and substituting fruit for chips or other unhealthy snacks.
Managing stress and getting enough sleep — 7-8 hours a night — will also help your heart health. Try meditating once a day for just 10 minutes. A warm bath before bed can help relax muscles and aid with getting to sleep. Even a good book or a funny show can help lighten your mood.
Having a healthy heart as we age can mean improved blood flow, lower blood pressure, decreased cholesterol, and even provide more stamina to cope during uncertain times. Once you get into a routine of exercising and eating better you are more likely to feel better physically and mentally. These benefits should help you stay on track with your new healthy lifestyle.
Q: What are early signs of age-related hearing loss? Are there things I can do to prevent my parent suffering further hearing loss?
Answer: Hearing loss is one of the most common conditions affecting older adults. It is estimated that approximately one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 is living with hearing loss and nearly half of people older than 75 have some difficulty hearing.
Hearing loss happens for different reasons. Noise-induced hearing loss can occur after many years of exposure to loud noise. Hearing loss can also be caused by viral or bacterial infections, heart conditions or stroke, head injuries, tumors, and certain medicines. Many people simply lose their hearing slowly as they age. This condition is known as presbycusis.
In the early stages, a person with hearing loss may have difficulty understanding words. He/she is often able to hear the sounds but unable to make out the words, especially when the background noise is high in places like loud restaurants. Someone with hearing loss may also start speaking in a louder voice than normal, without realizing that they are doing it.
A ringing sensation in the ear and inability to hear high pitched sounds can also indicate signs of presbycusis.
Being aware of these signs will help you know when it is time to seek professional advice. There are several ways to do this. You can start with your primary care physician, an otolaryngologist (physicians trained to treat ear disorders), an audiologist or a hearing aid specialist. Age-related hearing loss cannot be reversed, as it is caused by degeneration of sensory cells, which happens over time. However, it can be treated effectively with hearing aids and other communication devices, including cochlear implants for those who are profoundly hard-of-hearing, or assisted listening devices, for those who would benefit from amplified sound on their phone or while out in the community.
Having trouble hearing can make it hard to understand and follow a doctor’s advice, to respond to warnings, and to hear doorbells and alarms. It can also make it hard to enjoy talking with friends and family. All of this can be frustrating and even dangerous.
Other than encouraging them to seek professional evaluation and assistance, the best way that you can help a loved one with hearing loss is to respect their needs when you speak with them. Minimizing background noise by turning off the TV and radio will help your voice to stand out more clearly. Make sure that they can see your face when you are speaking, and don’t speak with your mouth full or covered. Facial cues and lip reading can go a long way in making your parent’s job of listening easier. Also remember to speak in a loud, clear voice without shouting.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.