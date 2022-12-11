AGEWISE: Importance of getting a good night's sleep

Q: I seem to have more difficulty getting a good night’s sleep as I get older. What can I do to change that?

Answer: Many people find it harder to get a good night’s sleep as they get older. There are many things that might cause challenges for going and staying asleep including chronic pain, daytime drowsiness and sleep apnea, to name a few.

One of the most important factors in remaining healthy and happy is how well we sleep. The National Sleep Foundation Guidelines recommends that seniors get seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night. A lack of quality sleep can lead to physical health disorders such as higher blood pressure, increased stress and imbalances in blood sugar levels. Poor quality of sleep can also adversely affect mental health, potentially presenting as loss of concentration, dizziness, increased confusion and memory loss.

Research shows that making a few lifestyle changes can help many people improve sleep quality as they age. Start by doing things that can promote a better night’s rest and start building good sleep habits. Stay away from caffeine in the afternoons. It can take up to 12 hours to completely leave the body. Try to avoid eating large meals right before bedtime. Cutting off electronic devices such as phones and tablets 30 minutes before bedtime is an effective way to get a restful night of quality sleep. The Sleep Foundation also recommends the following tips:

• Early morning or midday exercise helps wear our body out and prepare it for a deep restful sleep.

• Being aware of the number and length of naps. Napping too much during the day can keep us up at night.

• Try reading a book for the hour before bed instead of watching television. It can calm the nervous system, relax your mind and get your brain ready to go to sleep.

If lack of sleep is consistent and continues to be a concern, contact your physician to help determine if there is a more serious medical concern.

Q: I heard that there is some new type of Citizen Notification System in our area that sends texts to my phone. What is it and how does it work?

Answer: Every community faces the possibility of experiencing a significant event that affects the people living in it. In the event of a natural disaster, missing persons or criminal activity, it’s important that local authorities are prepared and able to get information out to the public as quickly as possible. The City of Winston-Salem recently updated its Citizen’s Notification System to help residents stay informed about emergency and even non-emergency occurrences that happen within the city.

The previous notification system was set up to only reach landlines but has now been improved to send out notifications by email, text, or voice messages to cell phones and/or landlines. Expanding the way messages can be received should increase the number of residents reached and lessen the amount of time it takes for them to receive important updates.

The improvements will be important and potentially lifesaving during situations such as fires, flooding, or other hazardous conditions but will also afford users the opportunity to be notified about special meetings, community notices, and breaking news. Residents can even receive updates when garbage collection is postponed by holidays or inclement weather.

Community members must complete an online sign-up form to take advantage of the Citizen Notification System. The process should only take a few minutes to complete. Users will need to create a user account by providing their name, complete street address, and contact information for where they’d like to receive notifications such as a landline and mobile phone numbers, as well as up to two email addresses. They will also be asked to select where they would like notifications sent. Each person who signs up can enter up to four telephone numbers, each with the option to receive text alerts. People registering for the service can also provide a primary and secondary email address to receive notifications, as well. The physical address is important because some notifications are sent out based on where a person lives. More information about the Citizen’s Notification System can be found at https://bit.ly/WSNotifications where a link to sign up is located.