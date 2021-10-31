AGEWISE: Information about COVID-19 booster shots

Q: I am trying to find updates about when and where I can receive a COVID-19 booster shot. Can you help?
— DH
Answer: Navigating the many changes and updates related to the vaccine has been challenging for many.
On Oct. 20, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a press release stating that they (FDA) have determined that the booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offered additional guidance by recommending which groups of people should receive the booster shots.
Individuals over the age of 18 who received a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may receive a booster shot if it has been two months since their single dose of that vaccine. Individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to receive a booster if it’s been six months since they received their second shot and they are:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions (visit cdc.gov for specific conditions)
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
Individuals who qualify for booster shots can now choose to receive any of the three vaccines as a booster while supplies last. This means that individuals can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want as a booster dose, even if it’s different than the vaccine they received in their primary series.
As of Monday, Oct. 25, Forsyth County began offering COVID-19 booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as additional options to the Pfizer booster shots which became available at the end of September.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will offer vaccination appointments at 799 N. Highland Ave. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Extended evening hours for the vaccination clinic will be on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekend hours will be available on the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. until noon. To schedule an appointment, individuals may visit Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine online or call 336-582-0800 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Booster shots are also available through other participating health care providers, including local pharmacies. Individuals are not required to receive their booster shot from the same provider where they received their initial doses but should call ahead to get more information about scheduling and appointment requirements.
Q: Are Medicare and Medicaid the same thing?
— FP
Answer: Understanding health insurance options can be complicated at times, but this is especially true for people who are trying to figure out the differences between Medicare and Medicaid. Although their names sound very similar, Medicare and Medicaid are not the same.
There are two main differences between Medicare and Medicaid. The first difference is that Medicare is managed by the federal government, while Medicaid is administrated by state governments. The second difference is that eligibility for Medicare is primarily based on age. Medicare covers all individuals age 65 and older. Eligibility for Medicaid is mainly based on income. In the state of North Carolina, individuals in a one-income household are eligible for Medicaid if they make less than $18,000 a year. If an individual is eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, it is possible to be covered by both programs. In that case, they will work together to provide you with health coverage and lower costs.
Forsyth County residents who have questions about Medicaid may visit the website for the Forsyth County Medicaid Department of Social Services at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/dss. For more information about Medicare and to explore your insurance options the website for the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) at www.ncshiip.com is a great place to start. You can also call our local SHIIP office at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 336-748-0217, for additional information and support.
