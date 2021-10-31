AGEWISE: Information about COVID-19 booster shots

There are two main differences between Medicare and Medicaid. The first difference is that Medicare is managed by the federal government, while Medicaid is administrated by state governments. The second difference is that eligibility for Medicare is primarily based on age. Medicare covers all individuals age 65 and older. Eligibility for Medicaid is mainly based on income. In the state of North Carolina, individuals in a one-income household are eligible for Medicaid if they make less than $18,000 a year. If an individual is eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, it is possible to be covered by both programs. In that case, they will work together to provide you with health coverage and lower costs.