AGEWISE: Is the Emergency Broadband Benefit really ending?

Q: I received a notice from my internet service provider that the Emergency Broadband Benefit is ending and that I need to requalify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. What does that mean? — SB
Answer: In February 2021, The Federal Communications Commission announced the Emergency Broadband Benefit program geared to help families having difficulty paying for internet service during the pandemic.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit created temporary assistance to provide discounts for internet service of up to $50 per month for families that experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, along with households that were at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participated in certain programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline.
Recently, Congress replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit with a new longer-term program called the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This new program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for households that qualify and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Some households may also qualify for a one-time discount of up to $100 toward the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
Households that were enrolled in the current Emergency Broadband Benefit Program as of Dec. 31, 2021, will continue to receive their current benefits until March 1. To receive benefits after March, they will need to requalify under the new guidelines for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
For information about eligibility criteria for the Affordable Connectivity Program and how to apply, visit fcc.gov/acp, or call 877-384-2575. For questions about how the change from the Emergency Broadband Benefit to the ACP will affect your monthly bill please contact your specific internet service provider directly.
Q: What is Saltbox TV and how do I get it? — MS
Answer: Saltbox TV is a free video streaming service designed to connect older adults with easily accessible streaming content over the web. The programing is designed to be diverse, educational, and engaging for seniors. The service hopes its user-friendly platform will be easily accessible to people who are not necessarily comfortable or have little experience with technology.
Saltbox TV features an assorted range of programing including music, faith, classic film and television, lifelong learning, wellness, documentaries, arts and crafts, and Saltbox Originals.
Living through the pandemic inspired the makers of Saltbox TV to create the platform. Understanding that many older adults were unable to get out of their homes and were left relying on video content was the main catalyst for Saltbox, they worked with gerontologists and occupational therapists to develop the website to be intuitive and easy to use. Features such as increasable text size, optimal font styles and high contrast colors allow everyone to enjoy Saltbox TV.
Saltbox TV doesn’t require any accounts or passwords. You can easily access the site at home through any web-enabled device at saltboxtv.com. You can also access it via Roku and Amazon Firestick. The developers say that apps for Apple, Android and Smart TVs are in the works and will be available soon.
Saltbox TV provides a dedicated "technical" hotline (212) 464-7505 ext. 702, or email jenna@saltboxtv.com to assist with getting started with the service or to help add the Saltbox TV app to a Roku or Amazon Firestick device.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.