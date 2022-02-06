AGEWISE: Is the Emergency Broadband Benefit really ending?

Q: I received a notice from my internet service provider that the Emergency Broadband Benefit is ending and that I need to requalify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. What does that mean? — SB

Answer: In February 2021, The Federal Communications Commission announced the Emergency Broadband Benefit program geared to help families having difficulty paying for internet service during the pandemic.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit created temporary assistance to provide discounts for internet service of up to $50 per month for families that experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, along with households that were at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participated in certain programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline.