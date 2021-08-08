AGEWISE: It's possible to get a COVID-19 vaccination at home

Q: I recently went back to work full-time after being retired for four years. How will this affect my social security benefits?

Answer: Going back to work after being retired is more common than you may think. Some people return to work to earn a little extra money to help with living expenses, while others choose to work in order to pursue their passions now that they find themselves with more time. However, going back to work full-time can raise questions about how your social security benefits will be affected. Luckily, the good news is that if you are at full retirement age or older, you will still receive all your benefits no matter how much you work.

Full retirement age varies by person and is based on the year you were born. If you were born from 1943 to 1954, the full retirement age is 66. For individuals born between 1955 and 1960, full retirement age increases gradually, until it reaches 67. For anyone born 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are payable at age 67.

If you will reach full retirement age during 2021, there is a limit to how much you can earn while still retaining full social security benefits. According to the Social Security Administration, $1 will be deducted from your benefits for every $3 that you earn above $50,520 until the month you reach full retirement. If you receive social security but will not reach full retirement age during 2021, $1 will be deducted from your benefits for every $2 that you earn above $18,960. In either of these cases, once you reach the age of full retirement, you will be able to work as much as you want and still receive full benefits. For more information about social security, visit the social security website at ssa.gov. Remember to consult your tax or financial advisor about your specific and unique circumstances.

