AGEWISE: Learn about AmeriCorps Seniors

Q: How can I get involved with AmeriCorps Seniors?—KJ

Answer: We reached out to Patricia Gilliam the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) director to provide information about AmeriCorps Seniors and she shared the following:

AmeriCorps Seniors, formerly “Senior Corps”, is a network of national service programs for Americans 55 years and older and is made up of three primary programs — Foster Grandparents Program (FGP), Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Senior Companion Program (SCP). Each program takes a different approach to improving lives and fostering civic engagement. AmeriCorps volunteers commit their time to address critical community needs including academic tutoring and mentoring, senior care and disaster relief support, to name a few.

Last year, 2,829 North Carolina seniors helped meet critical community needs for 339 participating volunteer stations while volunteering with one of 24 AmeriCorps Seniors projects. Foster Grandparents tutored and mentored 1,950 young people, Senior Companions helped 670 seniors live independently, and RSVP volunteers strengthened the impact of 122 organizations across the state.

The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP has a dual mission: (1) to engage persons 55 and older in volunteer service to meet critical community needs; (2) to provide a high-quality experience that will enrich the lives of volunteers.

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP is one of the largest volunteer networks in the nation for people 55 and over. AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers use their acquired skills, knowledge, and experience to make a difference with individuals, nonprofits, faith-based and other community organizations throughout the United States. RSVP volunteers can also develop new skills while serving in a variety of volunteer activities in their community.

Love Community Development Corporation (LoveCDC) administers the Senior Corps RSVP here in Forsyth County. Their goal is to recruit an additional 75 RSVP volunteers to serve in various capacities such as virtual tutors and/or in-person reading buddies; in-person food pantry/clerical assistants; and companions (telephone pals and card connections), access to care drivers, in-person visitation and/or respite care volunteers.

Local public and private non-profit, government, faith-based and/or proprietary health care agencies serve as volunteer stations where RSVP seniors can volunteer. Currently, our local RSVP volunteer stations in Forsyth County are Senior Services, Inc.; The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem; The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville; Latino Community Services Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; S and Love Community Development Corporation. King Senior Center of Stokes County also serves as a volunteer station.

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers receive pre-service orientation, training from the organization where they will serve, as well as ongoing training through RSVP. These volunteers also receive three types of secondary insurance coverage during their service hours at no cost:

1. Excess Accident Medical Insurance

2. Excess Volunteer Liability Insurance, and

3. Excess Automobile Liability (if applicable)

4. Mileage reimbursement

For more information about LoveCDC’s AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP or how to join AmeriCorps Seniors, please contact Patricia Gilliam, RSVP Director at 336-269-2762 (mobile) or via email at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org.

Q: My extended family from out of state will be gathering for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Some family members are vaccinated, others are not. How can we gather safely? —EM

Answer: More and more families are taking advantage of the warmer weather and reduced number of COVID cases to resume family gatherings that have been on hold since the pandemic started. There are many factors for individuals to consider in determining what safety measures they will take as they interact in larger groups.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that families consider the following as they plan gatherings and outings:

• What is the family’s vaccination status?

• Are there family members with medical conditions or a weakened immune system?

• Will the gathering be outdoors or in an indoor space that is well-ventilated?

• How many people in the community where the gathering will take place have been vaccinated, and what is the number of active cases of COVID-19?

• What are the mask guidelines/requirements for any business that the family may patronize during the visit/gathering?

• Is everyone feeling well before the visit? You may want to consider completing an at-home COVID test ahead of travelling or getting together. Remember, each household is eligible for up to eight tests at no cost. You can visit covid.gov/tests to order your household’s test kits.

Individuals may also choose to consult with their primary care provider to discuss their own personal health risks and any measures they should consider before gathering, like getting an additional booster shot (if appropriate for their health) or wearing a mask.

For more information about steps to help gatherings with family remain as safe as possible, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/gatherings.html.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.