Q. My father is having more and more lapses in memory and I’m afraid he may have some form of dementia. Can you please provide information about what I should do to help him?

Answer. Experiencing memory loss personally or witnessing a loved one begin showing signs of it can be alarming and scary. It is often accompanied with a feeling of uncertainty — not knowing what to do or where to turn. In Forsyth County, families and people experiencing a dementia diagnosis or experiencing a loved one with memory loss have resources to help them navigate. Specifically, Senior Services created the Memory Connections project to help people learn about and connect to resources and interventions to help.

Memory Connections is funded by a federal grant provided through the Administration for Community Living. Memory Connections’ goal is to provide assistance through several activities and evidence-based interventions to persons showing signs of memory loss or who already have a dementia diagnosis. While the project is open to anyone who meets this description, there is a special interest in identifying persons with dementia who live alone. There is also a focus on educating persons most at risk for developing Alzheimer’s Disease or a related dementia (ADRD), namely African Americans and people of Hispanic/Latino descent.

The project also aims to support caregivers of people living with dementia by helping them manage the challenging behaviors that are often characteristics of the disease. There is also an emphasis on educating individuals and enhancing the Forsyth County community’s awareness of dementia and Memory Connections.

Memory Connections offers five distinct resources to help someone experiencing memory loss. Care Consultation is a telephone-based program using trained consultants to help those living with dementia navigate their dementia journey. The Care Consultants work with the person with dementia and their caregiver to create individualized action plans to provide guidance and support. Opening Minds Though Art (OMA) provides an opportunity for the person with memory loss to express their creativity through abstract art. The person with memory loss is paired with a volunteer, who assists them to engage in a meaningful experience of painting and socialization. Caregiver Support Groups provide an opportunity for caregivers to connect with each other through shared experiences.

The sessions provide encouragement, education, and ways to promote self-care. If needed, OMA can be provided for your loved one while you attend the support group. Tailoring Activities for Persons with Dementia and Their Caregivers (TAP) offers in-home expert consultation for caregivers trying to manage the challenging behaviors sometimes exhibited by loved ones who have dementia. Education is provided in many venues to individuals and throughout Forsyth County to help raise dementia awareness.

Forsyth County residents in need of help or who have questions about Memory Connections, can connect with the program by contacting Anita Ford, Memory Connections Program Coordinator at (336) 721-6966 or by emailing aford@seniorservicesinc.org. More information about Memory Connections is available at seniorservicesinc.org/services/memory-connections-overview

Q: I heard about a Winston-Salem State University falls study. What is it and how do I get involved?

Answer: The risk of falling tends to increase as one ages. This is linked to a variety of factors, likely including physical activity and posture. Studies examining how these elements may impact the risk of falling, will better equip medical professionals and physical therapists to help reduce and even possibly prevent falls in older adults. The Department of Physical Therapy at Winston-Salem State University is inviting older adults to participate in a research study focusing on the association of physical activity level, posture, and fall risk in older adults.

The goal of physical therapy tends to be restoring or improving range of motion and movement, often to prevent conditions from worsening. Physical therapy might be recommended to help recover from injuries or surgical procedures. Physical therapist focus on rehabilitating motor skills, but they also work with patients to develop treatment plans that may help prevent future injuries or surgeries. This study is important because it will further educate current and future physical therapists about how they can better help.

This study is open to anyone 60 years of age or older who lives in Forsyth County and can walk independently. People who are eligible to participate will be asked to attend a one-hour session at the Human Performance and Biodynamics Lab in Winston-Salem. During this session, they will perform a series of balance tests, their posture will be measured, and they will be asked to answer questions about their activity level.

No changes to daily life are necessary to volunteer for the study. Participants will receive information related to fall prevention and be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift card upon completing the study. There is no more risk involved in participating in this study than might be encountered during regular daily life but balance will be tested. Participation is completely voluntary, and volunteers may withdraw from the study at any time. All personal information will remain confidential.

Forsyth County residents who are interested in learning more or volunteering to participate, may contact Lindsey Barfield at 910-736-4442 to determine if they are eligible. This study has been approved by the Winston-Salem State University Institutional Review Board. If you have any additional questions, you may contact the principal investigator, Dr. Sara Migliarese at migliaresesj@wssu.edu.