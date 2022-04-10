AGEWISE: Learn about Senior Games and Silver Arts

Q: What are the Senior Games and Silver Arts? — DD

Answer: The Senior Games and Silver Arts are part of a year-round wellness and educational program for seniors offered by the City of Winston-Salem’s Recreation & Parks Department.

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and Silver Arts are a great way for older adults to display creative talents, stay active in an athletic sport, and create new friendships with peers. Every April, the program celebrates the many talents of older adults with arts, crafts, athletic and performance competitions. Forsyth and Stokes County residents age 50 and older who have been residents of North Carolina for three consecutive months are invited to participate.

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games include athletic events like softball, golf, swimming, archery, pickleball, race walking, bowling, and more. Individuals compete for gold, silver, or bronze medals in each event, in their own gender and age category. Athletes placing in these local qualifying events are invited to participate in the North Carolina Senior Games held in Raleigh.

Silver Arts helps to keep senior adults healthy, active, and involved by providing a forum for showcasing creative talents in visual, heritage, literary, and performing arts. If you like to paint, quilt, crochet, sing, or write, consider sharing your talent while you meet new people and enjoy friendly competition. The arts competitors receive awards just like the athletic events.

For those that may not be interested in competing for awards, the Senior Games and Silver Arts are still a great way to stay engaged with other older adults in our community. Athletic events are open for spectators and there will be a Performing Arts Day held at Redemption Hill Church (2491 Salem Park Drive, Winston-Salem) on April 22, at 6:30 p.m. The community is invited to come out and enjoy a wonderful lineup of musicians, comedians, vocalists and more.

For more information, or to learn how to get involved, visit cityofws.org/2395/Registration-Starts-Now--2022-Piedmont-P or contact Kevin Westrich at kevinw@cityofws.org.

Q: How often should I check my smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector? — PK

Answer: Many of us tend to procrastinate about completing household chores that don’t need to be done on a daily or even weekly basis. However, checking smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors should remain at the top of your list and performed as scheduled.

The risks associated with neglecting these safety devices far outweigh the inconvenience of proper care. To help keep this chore at the top of mind, it’s best to pick a regular day of the month to check all alarms and detectors to ensure they are operational. Be sure to pay close attention to the manufacture date and replace devices that have expired.

In addition to monthly checks, it is important to conduct regularly scheduled maintenance on devices. FEMA suggests the following guidelines.

If you have a smoke alarm powered by a 9-volt battery:

• Replace the batteries at least once every year.

• Replace the entire smoke alarm every 10 years.

If you have a smoke alarm powered by a 10-year lithium (or “long-life”) battery:

• Replace the entire smoke alarm according to the manufacturer's instructions. Do not attempt to replace the battery.

If your smoke alarm is hardwired into your home's electrical system:

• Replace the backup battery at least once every year.

• Replace the entire smoke alarm every 10 years.

Carbon monoxide detectors should be replaced every 5-7 years, and batteries should be checked or replaced every 6 months.

If it has been a while since you have checked your alarms and believe that you may need help doing so, the Winston-Salem Fire Department will conduct a courtesy home evaluation for residents of Winston-Salem, as well as install smoke alarms. The smoke alarm program will also provide free smoke alarms as long as supplies are available. Residents must show photo identification as proof of occupancy. Requests must be placed in advance at cityofws.org/296/Smoke-Alarm-Program.

Residents who live in Forsyth County, but outside of Winston-Salem city limits may obtain free smoke detectors and installation by contacting the Forsyth County Fire Department, Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (336) 703-2550. Visit forsyth.cc/EmergencyServices/Fire/protect_alarm.aspx for more information.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.