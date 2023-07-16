Q: My father is recently widowed and starting to feel a little lonely during the week while my siblings and I are working. Does Senior Services have any activities to help him get more involved with his peers?

A: Senior Services’ Senior Lunch program is a great way for older adults to get together, share a meal, learn new things and have a lot of fun. The program offers nutritious meals and exciting activities and programs for seniors in a group setting. At each nutrition site, older adults enjoy arts and crafts, playing bingo, exercising, singing, and other fun and engaging activities. Guest speakers provide the seniors with educational information on a variety of topics including health, nutrition, home safety and senior fraud.

Senior Services operates four Senior Lunch sites located in Forsyth County, three in Winston Salem and one in Kernersville. They meet on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week. Scheduled activities begin at 11 a.m. and a catered lunch is served at noon. A site manager and community volunteers lead the activities and serve the lunch.

Senior Lunch is a preventative program to help combat social isolation and reduce nutritional challenges among older adults. The program provides an opportunity for people to enjoy getting out of the house, fellowship with others their age, and building meaningful friendships.

To learn more visit seniorservicesinc.org/services/senior-lunch-program or contact Sarah Slater at 336-721-6937.