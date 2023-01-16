AGEWISE: Learn about Senior Services Home Care program

Q: I know that Senior Services has a Home Care program. Who does it serve, how can I refer someone to it and is there financial assistance available?

Answer: The Senior Services Home Care program provides in-home personal care support to Forsyth County residents 60 and older. The primary focus is on bathing assistance and personal care needs like dressing, bathroom and eating help, but simple assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, and errands can sometimes be provided if time allows.

In addition, respite can be provided for caregivers needing relief from the stresses of caregiving. The Home Care team includes registered nurses who work with seniors and their families to understand their unique needs and develop a personalized care plan for assistance. Once enrolled, the seniors’ care plans are carried out by CNAs who assist with hands-on support that allows seniors to remain safely in their homes.

Persons, caregivers, or professionals needing to make a referral for Home Care services should contact the Senior Services Care and Intake Coordinator to begin the process. During the conversation, an overview of available services will be reviewed, and a series of questions will be asked regarding bathing assistance and personal care support needed. Other participant and caregiver needs will also be addressed during this initial call.

If Home Care service is appropriate, the person is typically placed on a waiting list that exists because the need for service in our community outpaces the funding available to provide it. Regular follow-up will be made by the agency’s Care and Intake Coordinator regarding continued need for service while on the waiting list. Admission for service is based on level of need and aide availability within the residential area. Inquiries about the Home Care service and referrals can be made by contacting Kevin Gaines at 336-721-3402 or kgaines@seniorservicesinc.org.

Limited funding is available for those needing assistance to pay. Persons using these funds are encouraged to cost share if they are able. No one is denied service for inability to contribute. Other financial options are welcome: These include Long Term Care Insurance, VA, Medicaid, and private pay.

Q: I’d like to learn more about the new Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group in Forsyth County. I’m caring for my grandnephew. Can I attend the group?

Answer: The American Community Survey data reveals that there are more than 87,000 grandparents raising their grandchildren in North Carolina. Many policymakers and service providers believe the data regarding the number of children being raised in kinship families, also referred to as ‘grand families’ may be significantly underestimated.

Senior Services is initiating the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group for adults 55 and older who are raising or providing other types of kinship care to minors in Forsyth County.

Kinship families often form in response to adverse circumstances. The situations and events that lead to the creation of kinship family often result in the children being at high risk for emotional and mental health challenges and difficulty finding success in school.

The older adults in these relationships sometimes feel overwhelmed by the financial, legal, and educational considerations that accompany raising a young child. Regardless of whether the person is an actual grandchild, nephew, niece, or connected in other ways, there are often surprises, opportunities, and challenges that come along with finding oneself raising a minor during our advanced years.

The newly formed Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will provide seniors who are raising minor relatives the opportunity to discuss both the challenges and joys of kinship care with peers in a safe and supportive environment. A variety of experts will be invited to attend meetings to offer advice, provide information about available resources, and answer questions.

The group, made possible by a special American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant designed specifically to assist family caregivers, will meet the third Wednesday of each month, starting January 18, 2023, from 11:30-1:00 at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Contact Frandee Nichols, Kinship Care Coordinator at 336-721-6952 or fnichols@seniorservicesinc.org to register or learn more.