Q: What is the Age Friendly Advocate program?—JK

Answer: In 2017, Senior Services, through its Aging with Purpose initiative partnered with various local organizations to survey community members aged 60 and above. It found that one of respondents’ greatest concerns related to having a greater ability to find and access information about resources that are helpful to older adults.

As a result of this effort, Age Friendly Forsyth (AFF), a non-profit organization was created to engage and inform aging adults and community partners in Forsyth County about services and programs for older adults. We reached out to AFF Executive Director, John Lee, for input and he provided the following information:

Age Friendly Forsyth is pleased to announce the creation of the Age-Friendly Advocate program. This initiative is made possible with funding provided by AARP. Through this program, individuals will receive training that will allow them to share information about such resources to a wider group of older people. Residents who are interested in becoming Age-Friendly Advocates are encouraged to attend free educational sessions that will provide them with training in a comprehensive array of aging resources in our county, as well as the skills to empathetically speak with those seeking information. Faith communities, senior centers, community centers or other organizations that serve or support older adults in the county are encouraged to identify and recommend people in their programs or networks to join the Age-Friendly Advocate program.

This program will equip Age-Friendly Advocates with the tools and skills to share information about available aging services and organizations in various venues such as places of worship, community centers, organizations or neighborhood associations. They will also play the role of advocates for positive aging. The first educational session will be held on Aug, 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane in Winston-Salem.

Individuals with a general interest in aging service availability in our community are also invited to attend as space allows.

To obtain more information about the Age-Friendly Advocate program, or to participate in educational sessions, please contact Betty Branch-Baylor, the AFF Community Engagement Consultant, at Betty@agefriendlyforsyth.org.