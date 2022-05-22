AGEWISE: Learn about the Age My Way survey

Q: I saw a poster at Senior Services about an Age My Way survey. Can you tell me more about it? — LG

Answer: Age My Way NC is a collaborative effort between the State of North Carolina and AARP to survey adults who are 45 and older about their neighborhoods and communities. It is estimated that soon, 1 in 5 North Carolinians will be over the age of 65 and outnumber people under the age of 17, for the first time ever. The goal is to learn what communities need to become more livable.

The Age My Way NC survey will be a tool to determine whether communities offer opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life. Questions on the survey cover a range of topics, such as, age-friendly housing and transportation options; access to needed services like medical care; and safe and walkable streets.

We reached out to Dr. Althea Taylor-Jones with AARP to learn a little more about the significance of the survey. She noted that although Age My Way NC is a statewide initiative, it is very important for adults in Forsyth County to participate. Forsyth County has a significant number of areas that are considered food deserts. This means that individuals in those communities have limited access to healthy and affordable food.

“It is important for Forsyth County residents to take the survey," Taylor-Jones said. "We want to cover every aspect of what resources are available within communities, from grocery stores to broadband services. We especially hope to identify and address the needs of the growing aging population so that we can age gracefully and ensure that we have access to what we need.”

The survey can be taken online at bit.ly/AgeMyWayNC. Individuals also may request a paper copy of the survey by emailing NCAARP@aarp.org. Be sure to include a mailing address for them to send the survey.

For more information, visit states.aarp.org/north-carolina/take-the-age-my-way-nc-survey.

Q: I understand that May is National Stroke Awareness month. How do I reduce my risks of having stroke? — KS

Answer: Unfortunately, strokes are all too common medical emergencies —especially as we age. May is National Stroke Awareness month, so now is the perfect time to begin taking steps to learn more about them and how to prevent them.

A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when a blockage stops the flow of blood to the brain (ischemic stroke) or when a blood vessel in or around the brain bursts (hemorrhagic stroke). Additionally, there are mini-strokes (transient ischemic attacks or TIAs) that result from restrictions to blood flow but whose effects are generally only temporary.

Recognizing the signs of a stroke early is important so that medical treatment can begin right away. Immediate medical care may minimize long term effects of a stroke and even prevent death. The American Stroke Association has created an easy way to remember the warning signs with the acronym FAST, with each letter calling out a key sign of a possible stroke.

F stands for face drooping — is one side of a person’s face drooping?

A stands for arm weakness — can the person raise both arms or does one arm drift downward?

S represents speech difficulty — is the person’s speech slurred?

T stands for time to call — call 911 immediately if any of the signs of stroke are noticed.

In addition to the warning signs of FAST, other symptoms to watch for are sudden numbness, confusion, any trouble seeing or walking and the onset of a severe headache. If you are unsure if you or someone you know is having a stroke always seek medical attention.

Fortunately, there are several things that you can do to lower your risk of having a stroke. First, avoid excess salt in your diet. Extra sodium can contribute to high blood pressure which is a major cause of stroke. Also, decreasing your intake of fatty foods is important. Particularly, watch out for foods that are high in trans-fats which are used in many prepackaged foods to keep food fresher, longer. The amount of trans-fat is generally included on the nutrition label information for the product.

Regular exercise as part of your daily routine can be key in reducing your stroke risk as well. This can include simple steps such as taking a brisk walk or occasionally taking the stairs instead of using an elevator. If you are a smoker, strongly consider stopping or at least reducing your smoking habit.

Changing long-term eating habits and activity levels is not always easy, but it’s possible. Scheduling an appointment with your physician to get your questions answered, talk more about reducing your risks, and to understand your current health status and come up with a plan to make changes is a great place to start. You can also visit the American Stroke Association (stroke.org) for more information about strokes and steps to take to help prevent them.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.