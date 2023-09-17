Q: I heard that Falls Prevention Week is coming up, is there anything planned for this week?

Answer: Falls can be a serious risk for older adults — especially if they live alone. Seniors experience a greater chance of broken bones and serious injury as a result of falling. Understanding what puts people at higher risk and learning how to prevent falls is valuable safety information for us all.

Most falls are caused by a combination of risk factors. For example, there are certain physical conditions that are more common among older people that can increase their risk of falling. They can include but are not limited to lower body weakness, vitamin D deficiency, difficulty walking and balancing, vision problems, and foot pain. Additionally, safety hazards in the home such as uneven steps, electric cords, rugs, and clutter also frequently contribute to avoidable falls. Also, medications that reduce alertness and/or cause slower reactions can also play a role in accidental falls. Some medications such as tranquilizers, sedatives, and antidepressants have this effect. The more risk factors, such as the ones described here, a person has the greater their chance of falling may be. If you feel like you are at risk of falling, talk with your healthcare provider to find ways to help reduce the risks.

Fall Prevention Awareness week is Sept. 18-22, and the NC Falls Prevention Coalition is offering a six-part webinar series to provide information and help increase awareness reduce falls. Participants can attend daily, Sept. 18-22 and Sept. 25 from noon-1 p.m. There will be a live-stream session 10-11 a.m., Sept. 18 to kick off the series. It can be accessed at facebook.com/PTRCAreaAgencyOnAging. Additional online sessions during the week will include, fall-proofing your home, discussing fall prevention with family, benefits of Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention, the importance of connections, medications and falls, and the importance of annual vision and hearing checks for fall prevention. Links to the webinars will be shared the same day of the session except for the live-stream. To learn more and register visit ncfallsprevention.org.

Q: How can I keep my bones healthy as I age?

Answer: Maintaining bone health is important as we age. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to know the status of our bone health until we experience a medical challenge, such as a broken bone. Osteoporosis is the most common bone disease found in older adults. It is caused by the body breaking down more bone than it is making. This results in bones being less dense, more brittle, and easier to break. People with a family history of this disease, a history of broken bones after age 50, or who have had ovaries removed prior to menopause are at higher risk of developing osteoporosis. Other factors that may increase the chances of developing it include insufficient protein, vitamin D, and/or calcium in our diet. A person’s lifestyle can also have a direct impact on bone health. Not getting enough exercise and sleep, as well as having a history of smoking, heavy drinking, or the use of corticosteroids may contribute to the likelihood of developing osteoporosis. Its risk also increases with age.

Participating in activities that promote healthy bones and bone growth are generally seen as positive ways to help prevent osteoporosis. Eating the daily recommended servings of calcium, vitamin D, and protein which support bone growth is often a great start to help enable and support bone regrowth. Eating foods such as low-fat dairy, leafy greens, fortified juices, fortified plant milk, fish, and grains are all good ways to incorporate these minerals and nutrients into your diet. Talking with a health professional to figure out what foods would best suit your needs and if taking supplements to fill in gaps is a good way to get a personalized look into your individual needs.

Being active is also a great way to promote bone health. Choosing a weight-bearing exercise such as lifting light weights, walking, hiking, jogging, climbing stairs, tennis, or dancing is a fun way to strengthen your bones. Every little bit of activity counts, you can start small and work your way up to bigger goals. Being active is important but it is vital to exercise safely. Talking with a health provider before beginning a new exercise routine can help you develop a plan that works for your ability level.