AGEWISE: Learning about adult day centers

Q: I’ve heard about “adult day centers,” but I’m not sure what exactly they are. Can you explain more? — JD

Answer: Adult day centers provide daytime care, supervision and stimulating activities for adults with cognitive, physical or other impairments in a safe, caring and friendly environment.

The programs encourage people to participate and offer plenty of opportunities for participants to converse and thrive socially, combating the loneliness that can be associated with aging. Activities generally include things like exercise, meals, games, gardening, crafts, music therapy and relaxation techniques. Adult day centers also are a source of respite (a short period of rest or relief) for caregivers who are providing care in the home. For many, having a safe, nurturing place for their loved one to receive care, socialize and engage throughout the day frees them up to work and/or tend to their own household, personal or other needs — making it easier to keep their loved one at home. Some adult day centers offer caregiver education and support groups as well.

There are different types of adult day centers. Some are designed exclusively to promote social interaction. Some also provide a health care component, and others may be dedicated specifically to people living with certain conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease. You should ask specific questions about the available services to ensure your loved one’s needs are met.

Adult day centers usually are open five days a week and operate during normal business hours, though some may offer extended day programs as well. There are around 5,700 adult day centers operating in the United States, and there are two in Forsyth County — the Senior Life Enrichment Center located in Mt. Zion Baptist Church; and the Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center, operated by Senior Services. Both these local programs operate Monday through Friday. The Williams Center starts services at 7 a.m. each weekday and offers an extended day program that ends at 6 p.m. Mt. Zion’s programming begins at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and also runs through 6 p.m., if needed.

The Williams Adult Day Center is the 2010 winner of the National Outstanding Day Center award by the National Adult Day Services Association and is a Music & Memory certified facility. It is the only dual-certified adult day care and day health facility in our county and focuses on providing support to older adults and families navigating an Alzheimer’s, dementia, or memory loss condition. The program specialists and health care team, led by a registered nurse, are specially trained for dementia care; and provide a structured program of meaningful activities, nutritious meals, and opportunities for socialization.

Programming at the Williams Adult Day Center includes musical opportunities, such as an intergenerational Kindermusik activity, live performers and interactive drumming. Exercise is incorporated through a variety of both indoor and outdoor activities, like beach ball volleyball, corn hole, and a daily walk around the main room. Arts, crafts, and mind stimulating game play are sprinkled throughout the monthly calendar, as well.

In addition to providing hands-on medication administration, the Williams Center also offers onsite spa and salon services to provide caregivers with a safe option for meeting their loved one’s personal care needs. Other services include periodic onsite physician and podiatrist visits as well as off-site and virtual caregiver support groups.

The Mt. Zion Senior Life Enrichment is a certified adult day care program that provides a safe, active environment for seniors to engage their minds, bodies and spirits during the weekday. The Senior Life Enrichment program welcomes interested seniors to participate in their daily, weekly and monthly programs.

Both adult day programs are accepting new participants and offer trial visits and tours for interested families.

For more information about the Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center located at 231 Melrose St., visit seniorservicesinc.org/services/williams-adult-day-center, or call 336-724-2155. For more information about Mt. Zion’s Senior Life Enrichment Center located at 950 File St., call 336-721-1842.

Q: A close family member has a diagnosis of dementia and occasionally says things that do not make sense. I’m not quite sure how I should respond. Do you have any advice? — AH

Answer: Living with a dementia diagnosis can have a significant impact on a person’s ability to follow a conversation or respond appropriately. Sometimes, the person may not be able to stay focused on the conversation, may find that they are thinking more slowly, or may not be able to understand what was said. It can also be common for a person living with dementia to repeat themselves or ask the same question over and over, believe things that are not true, or make comments that seem inappropriate to others. As a family member, caregiver, or friend, not knowing how to respond can be challenging. Here are a few tips that may help ease some of the stress.

In general, patience, good listening skills and respect are solid building blocks to improve communication no matter who you are communicating with. These strategies are especially important for communicating with a loved one who is experiencing memory loss related to dementia. It can also be helpful to think about previous conversations you have had with the person and take note of which responses produced the better outcomes. Each person’s experience with dementia is unique, so it is important to be aware of what works specifically for them.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has a list of example responses on their website, alzfdn.org/they-say-you-say/, to help caregivers meet their loved ones where they are. The examples may not fit specific situations word for word but can provide caregivers with a blueprint for how to structure responses in a way that honors the reality their loved one is experiencing.

Here are a few examples of suggested responses:

If your loved one says: “You didn’t tell me about that,” try saying: “I’m sorry. I thought I did. Let’s write it down so both of us remember.”

For additional information and caregiver resources related to Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, check out the full range of general information provided at alzfdn.org.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.