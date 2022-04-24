AGEWISE: Learning about Advance Care Planning

Q: What is Advance Care Planning and how do I go about it? —AF

Answer: Advance Care Planning is a topic that some people avoid but that is an important thing for most of us to consider. Our friends at Trellis Supportive Care provide weekly workshops on Advance Care Planning. We reached out to them to provide insight on the subject, and this is what they had to say:

It has been said that Advance Care Planning boils down to having conversations today, to avoid a crisis tomorrow. In other words, it is a smart step to ensure that you are ready for whatever comes your way as it relates to potential care you may need in the future.

Although no one likes to think about what they would do if they became suddenly ill, or unable to speak for themselves, there is tremendous peace of mind when you have a plan in place for these scenarios. It is also a gift to anyone who may be your caregiver one day. That is why in April, we’re proud to support National Health Care Decisions Day as a time to complete your Advance Directives.

So, what exactly is an Advance Care Plan? It is the process of documenting your wishes by creating your Advance Directives, which include a Healthcare Power of Attorney and a Living Will. Your Healthcare Power of Attorney is someone you trust, and appoint, to make decisions and speak on your behalf if you are unable to speak for yourself. The Living Will is a document that communicates your goals and preferences for future care.

Making your wishes known, and having them documented, may not seem important in our everyday lives; but if the day comes that you are unable to speak or make decisions for yourself, your family and your healthcare providers will be thankful for your thoughtfulness in providing your wishes in advance.

Trellis Supportive Care staff knows how important, and beneficial, it is for families and health-care providers to have these important conversations — especially before a healthcare crisis arises. Trellis Supportive Care offers weekly Advance Care Planning workshops, both in-person and virtually, with free resources available to all who participate.

This ongoing initiative called, Got Plans?, is offered to anyone in the community free of charge. Facilitators make the process simple and understandable. To register or learn more call 336-331-1314 or email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org.

Q: Will the Shepherd’s Center resume having their used book sale this year? —FH

Answer: Great news for local book lovers — the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem’s Used Book Sale Event is back!

The Shepherd’s Center will hold its 35th Annual Used Book Fundraiser Sale on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Entrance for parking is through Gate 5 from Deacon Blvd. There will be thousands of used books and other media on hand at exceptional prices. As a special treat, Saturday sales will be half-price.

The Shepherd’s Center’s mission is to promote and support successful aging through direct services, educational, volunteer and support programs for older adults. Throughout the year, they accept book donations from individuals, schools, libraries, nurse/health ministry congregations and retirement communities. Dedicated book center volunteers gather most days throughout the year to sort and price books, which go into the annual sale, and all proceeds of the sale benefit the programs and services provided for older adults in our community. Some of the programs include Faith In Action, The Vital Living Senior Center and The Congregational Nurse and Health Ministry partnership with Novant Health. During 2021, the Shepherd’s Center provided services for over 6,800 aging adults throughout the greater Winston-Salem/Forsyth community. Over 300 Shepherd Center associated volunteers provided more than 30,000 hours of service in our community.

For more information about The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem or the Annual Used Book Sale, visit their website at shepherdscenter.org/used-book-sale-.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.