Q: I have heard about March for Meals. Is this related to Meals-on-Wheels?

Answer: Yes, every March since 2002 Meals-on-Wheels programs across the country join in celebrating, “March for Meals.” This national campaign, spearheaded by Meals on Wheels America, commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years of age or older.

Locally, Senior Services celebrates “March for Meals” by spreading awareness about the challenges many older adults in Forsyth County face surrounding food insecurity and isolation. The Senior Services Meals-on-Wheels program delivers a hot nutritious meal and safety check to about 1,000 seniors who have difficulty leaving home or preparing meals for themselves each weekday. March for Meals serves as very special time of year to highlight the growing concerns related to food insecurity among seniors in our community and encourage residents to get involved in meeting their needs through volunteering for or by making a financial donation to the program.

Senior Services accepts donations of food items such as canned meats, cereal, ensure, and breakfast bars that can be dropped off at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, Monday through Friday during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Meals-on-Wheels program is currently in need of additional volunteers to deliver meals to program participants. The organization encourages businesses, community groups, faith based organizations, and individuals to help deliver meals and meaningful moments of human connection to older adults in need of nutritional support. Meals-on-Wheels offers flexible schedules which allows volunteers to lend a hand once a week, once a month, or however it will fit into the volunteer’s schedule. Routes average somewhere between 60 and 90 minutes. For more information about donating, volunteering, or about senior services visit seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.

Q: How can I start to eat healthier as I get older?

Answer: Eating healthy is important at any stage of life, especially as we age. Being mindful of our diet as we age can produce even more impactful benefits including boosted energy levels, better gut health and healthier skin. It is often difficult to know where to start when it comes to a “better” diet as there are many different opinions and types of advice — depending on where you look. However, in terms of eating for general health there are a few principles to help a person get started if they aren’t experiencing special dietary needs due to certain health concerns.

The foods that we consume daily can have more of an impact on our physical and mental wellbeing than we realize. Healthy food choices can help reduce mental health challenges, improve mood, and alleviate chronic diseases for many people. According to the Center for Science in the Public interest, heart disease, cancer, stroke, and type 2 diabetes are proportionately linked to diet. Also as we get older our bones tend to weaken because of mineral loss. It is important to make sure that the proper amount of vitamin D and calcium is being consumed to increase bone health. Energy levels also tend to decrease when we age and our diet can help with that. Eating foods such as vegetables and fruits have been shown to increase energy levels. Here are five tips that can be a good starting point to healthier eating:

*Eat an assortment of different food groups each day; Fruits, Vegetables, Grains, Protein and Dairy.

*Keep a journal to track what you are eating and share with your health care professional during your next visit.

* Learn about what’s in your food by reading the food labels.

* Reduce your consumption of foods that are high in salt, sugar and fat.

* Do your research to become better aware of how many calories you need to consume each day.

A proper diet can help improve our quality of life, however, each person has individual needs. It is important to consult your personal physician to help formulate the best dietary needs and/or changes that will work for you. Visit the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) website at choosemyplate.gov for more ideas about eating a balanced diet.