AGEWISE: Learning about Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment

Q: I signed up for Medicare when I turned 65. Why am I getting mail about Open Enrollment?—JD

Answer: Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment is a month and a half long period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 that gives you the opportunity to review and make changes to your Medicare plan. Your health needs may change from year to year, and the benefits and costs of health plans are subject to change as well; it is important that you re-evaluate your Medicare choices every year during Open Enrollment. Any changes made during this period will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) suggest the following five things you can do to get ready for Open Enrollment:

1. Review your plan notice.

2. Think about what matters most to you.

3. Find out if you qualify for help paying for your Medicare.

4. Shop for plans that meet your needs and fit your budget.

5. Check your plan’s star rating before you enroll.

SHIIP (Senior’s Health Insurance Information Program) is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance that counsels Medicare beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and long-term care insurance. They also help citizens recognize and prevent Medicare billing errors and possible fraud and abuse through the NC Senior Medicare Patrol (NCSMP) Program.

To receive assistance with comparing Medicare plans available for 2023, Forsyth County residents can schedule an appointment with the local SHIIP Coordinator, the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston Salem at 336-748-0217. The Shepherd’s Center will offer one-hour appointments in-person as much as possible, by phone, or by other virtual means. Trained SHIIP counselors will provide non-biased assistance in choosing the appropriate coverage, at no cost.

For those who are enrolling in Medicare for the first time, or will be eligible for Medicare soon, The Shepherd’s Center also holds monthly “Welcome to Medicare” workshops. The next workshop will be held on November 28 from 3:00-4:30PM via Zoom. To sign up to attend, call (336)748-0217 or email Info@Shepherdscenter.org.

Persons who reside outside of Forsyth County that need assistance may call 1-855-408-1212 to connect with the local SHIIP office for their county or visit ncshiip.com for more information.

Individuals may also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or visit medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare your current coverage, review options in your area, and enroll if you decide to make changes.

Q: How can I access the Evening for Alzheimer’s Care Silent Auction online?—MJ

Answer: The Evening for Alzheimer’s Care event is an annual silent auction and fundraising gala that supports the work at Senior Services’ Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center. Proceeds from the silent auction will make it possible for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia to receive compassionate, nurturing care at the Williams Center and for their families to receive needed support and respite from their caregiving responsibilities.

The auction, which is available online, will open on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. and close on Nov. 4 at 9 p.m. You can expect to see a number of wonderful items up for auction such as art, getaway packages, clothing and accessories, household décor, sports and fitness items, museum day passes, and more. To register for the auction or learn about other ways that you can help provide scholarships for people who are living with memory loss to attend the Williams Adult Day Center, visit the Senior Services website at seniorservicesinc.org/2022-efac.