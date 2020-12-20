AGEWISE: Learning about the AmeriCorps Seniors program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

1. Excess Accident Medical Insurance

2. Excess Volunteer Liability Insurance, and

3. Excess Automobile Liability Insurance

For more information about LoveCDC’s AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP or how to join AmeriCorps Seniors, please contact Patricia Gilliam, RSVP director at 336-269-2762 (mobile) or via email at: pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org.

Q: With this recent winter weather I am wondering what things I should do to prepare?

— TA

Answer: When winter weather is coming, there are things you can begin to do to prepare and stay safe to weather the storm. When an advisory is posted, go to the store for groceries and any medicines that may be needed. Remember buying bottled water, canned food that can be eaten cold, or preparing meals ahead of time that do not require reheating to eat would be helpful. Make sure cell phones are charged, flashlights have working batteries, and blankets are accessible should the power go out. It’s also a good idea to fuel cars and check that heaters and heating fuel supplies are working properly.