AGEWISE: Learning about the AmeriCorps Seniors program

Q: I heard about something called AmeriCorps Seniors. What does this organization do?
— LA
Answer: Forsyth County does have an AmeriCorps Seniors program. We reached out to Patricia Gilliam the retired and senior volunteer program (RSVP) director for more information. She shared the following:
AmeriCorps Seniors, formerly “Senior Corps,” is a network of national service programs for Americans 55 years and older and is made up of three primary programs — Foster Grandparents Program (FGP), Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Senior Companion Program (SCP). Each program takes a different approach to improving lives and fostering civic engagement. AmeriCorps volunteers commit their time to address critical community needs including academic tutoring and mentoring, elderly care and disaster relief support, just to name a few.
Last year, more than 2,800 North Carolina seniors helped meet critical community needs while contributing to longer, healthier lives through AmeriCorps Seniors Programs. Foster Grandparents tutored and mentored 2,500 young people, Senior Companions helped 620 seniors live independently, and RSVP volunteers strengthened the impact of 140 organizations across the state.
The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP has a dual mission: 1) engage persons 55 and older in volunteer service to meet critical community needs; 2) provide a high-quality experience that will enrich the lives of volunteers.
AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP is one of the largest volunteer networks in the nation for people 55 and over. AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers use their acquired skills, knowledge and experience to make a difference with individuals, nonprofits, faith-based and other community organizations throughout the United States. RSVP volunteers can also develop new skills while serving in a variety of volunteer activities in their community.
Love Community Development Corporation (LoveCDC) administers the Senior Corps RSVP here in Forsyth County and currently has 31 RSVP and 15 community volunteers. Their goal is to recruit another 38 RSVP volunteers to serve in various capacities such as virtual tutors, reading buddies, in-person food pantry assistant and companions (telephone pals and card connections).
Local public and private non-profit, government, faith-based and/or proprietary health care agencies serve as volunteer stations where RSVP seniors can volunteer. Currently, our local RSVP volunteer stations in Forsyth County are Senior Services, Inc.; The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem; Latino Community Services and Love Community Development Corporation.
AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers receive pre-service orientation, training from the organization where they will serve, as well as ongoing training through RSVP. These volunteers also receive three types of secondary insurance coverage during their service hours at no cost:
1. Excess Accident Medical Insurance
2. Excess Volunteer Liability Insurance, and
3. Excess Automobile Liability Insurance
For more information about LoveCDC’s AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP or how to join AmeriCorps Seniors, please contact Patricia Gilliam, RSVP director at 336-269-2762 (mobile) or via email at: pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org.
Q: With this recent winter weather I am wondering what things I should do to prepare?
— TA
Answer: When winter weather is coming, there are things you can begin to do to prepare and stay safe to weather the storm. When an advisory is posted, go to the store for groceries and any medicines that may be needed. Remember buying bottled water, canned food that can be eaten cold, or preparing meals ahead of time that do not require reheating to eat would be helpful. Make sure cell phones are charged, flashlights have working batteries, and blankets are accessible should the power go out. It’s also a good idea to fuel cars and check that heaters and heating fuel supplies are working properly.
If you have a wood burning fireplace, go ahead and take steps to move firewood closer to the door for easier access. You may also wish to prearrange with a friend or neighbor to shovel the sidewalk or driveway for you, if you may need help with that. Make a plan to stay in contact with loved ones throughout the storm. That may be by phone, text, or social media.
It is not recommended that people attempt to walk or drive in hazardous winter weather; but if you must go out remember to dress in layers. Keep in mind hypothermia, an often dangerous drop in body temperature, can look different in older adults. According to the American Geriatrics Society, instead of shivering, seniors sometimes have signs such as pale and ashy skin, or feeling exceptionally tired and confused. Seek immediate medical attention if you suspect hypothermia.
Remember your car in winter weather too. Stay tuned to local television and radio stations for updates on road conditions and keep an emergency kit in your car. Be sure to include a flashlight, blankets, and consider carrying a bucket of sand or cat litter, several old towels or scatter rugs, and a shovel for emergency use should your vehicle become stuck.
During winter weather events, there are far too many falls, which can be incredibly damaging especially for older adults. The best recommendation is to stay indoors, but if you must walk on snow or ice try taking tiny, flat-footed steps — just like a penguin.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
