Q: My wife has dementia. Recently, she has become much less active in the things she once enjoyed and a little more anxious, too. Is this something the Memory Connections project can help with? How can I help her stay engaged? -BA

Answer: This is not an uncommon question among people caring for a person living with some form of dementia. It isn’t unusual for people living with memory loss to become more anxious and less engaged as the disease progresses.

While there is no simple fix, there are resources available in our community that can help caregivers find a way to engage their loved one in meaningful activities based on their current abilities. Tailoring Activities for Persons with Dementia and their Caregivers (TAP), a program that operates through the Department of Occupational Therapy at Winston-Salem State University in partnership with the Senior Services Memory Connections project is one of them.

We reached out to Allison Calhoun, Academic Fieldwork Coordinator and Clinical Instructor at Winston-Salem State University to ask how the TAP program works with caregivers facing similar situations. Here is her response:

Tailoring Activities for Better Days (TAP) is an evidence-based program that involves up to 8 in-home visits from a trained occupational therapist, spaced over 2-4 months, to assist caregivers in developing activities that can meaningfully engage a person living with dementia based on their level of ability. This program aims to minimize caregiver stress, while helping the person living with dementia to successfully engage and participate in enjoyable activities.

Specifically, the occupational therapist (OT) will work with the person with dementia and the caregiver to determine interests and previous roles. The OT will also assess the person with dementia’s current strengths and abilities, thinking processes, ability to move around, feelings and behavior. Next, the OT will look over the home environment and make any needed suggestions that would enable easier and better engagement in meaningful activities.

Finally, the OT will develop up to three activity programs that can be adjusted to best meet the person with dementia’s current abilities and interests. The caregiver will be trained on how to implement the activities in the simplest and most manageable way possible and how to make modifications to the activities over time.

The TAP program is currently being provided free of charge as part of a grant that Senior Services has received. If you are interested in this program or would like more information, please contact Anita Ford, Memory Connections Project Coordinator at Senior Services at 336-721-6955 or aford@seniorservicesinc.org.