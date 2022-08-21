AGEWISE: Learning about thyroid disease

Q: Lately, I’ve noticed that I don’t quite have as much energy as I used to. I think it may be normal aging, but a co-worker suggested that I have my thyroid checked. Is there something I should know about my thyroid and aging? —KG

Answer: The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck that helps regulate bodily functions, such as metabolism by releasing hormones into the bloodstream. If the thyroid gland does not produce the right level of hormones, it can lead to the onset of thyroid disease.

There are two main types of thyroid disease: hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is the result of the thyroid gland producing too much thyroid hormone. Hypothyroidism is when the body does not produce enough thyroid hormone. If left untreated, thyroid disorders can lead to other health problems such as heart disease. It is important to discuss any concerns that you may have about your thyroid gland with your primary care physician.

Thyroid disorders can affect a person at any age, however, the American Thyroid Association reports that patients over the age of 60, commonly experience hypothyroidism (not producing enough thyroid hormone). Symptoms of hypothyroidism may develop slowly over time and may often be dismissed as signs of aging. However, it is important for individuals to pay close attention to any change that they experience with their health, including:

• Fatigue

• Increased sensitivity to cold

• Dry skin

• Weight gain

• Muscle weakness

• Elevated blood cholesterol level

• Muscle aches, tenderness and stiffness

• Pain, stiffness or swelling in your joints

• Thinning hair

• Impaired memory

It is a good idea to have a conversation with a doctor about potential causes if experiencing any of these symptoms. While these are not the only indicators related to a thyroid disorder, they are somewhat subtle and easy to overlook or confuse with something else. A medical provider can order tests to check thyroid hormone levels and gather additional information that may indicate whether the symptoms are the result of something other than a thyroid disorder.

It’s important to share some basic history and information with your physician as well. Sometimes, medications prescribed for other conditions may affect how the thyroid functions. Individuals who have a family history of thyroid disease may also be at an increased risk for thyroid disorders. Making your doctor aware of these things may help them as they work with you on a diagnosis and treatment plan.

Q: The last couple of years have been stressful for me. I think that I might benefit from talking to a counselor, but I don’t know if I have time in my schedule for appointments. Do you have any suggestions that may help? —MR

Answer: You are not alone. According to the American Psychological Association, 8 out of 10 psychologists have reported an increase in the number of people seeking mental health services since 2020. Many people feel like they could use some additional support, and there is good news. There are several platforms that now offer telehealth or online therapy services. This means that you can get the help that you need without the limitations of an in-person office visit.

In general, there are many benefits to speaking to a counselor, especially for older adults who are transitioning to a new stage in life. Having someone objective to speak to can help individuals navigate life changes, learn to identify and express how those changes make them feel, and learn strategies for managing new feelings, emotions, and challenges that are affecting our mental health.

Being able to access counseling online can add to the benefits of therapy by making services more easily accessible. Scheduling virtual appointments is usually more convenient and provide greater access to services for people who have difficulty with mobility, transportation, or who live in rural or remote areas. For some, online therapy also has an element of discretion that helps people feel more comfortable sharing what they would normally consider too private or personal.

For someone who does not want anyone else to know that they are receiving services, there is no worry about running into someone they know in the waiting room.

As with in-person therapy sessions, online therapy sessions are usually scheduled once a week for one hour but may vary depending on an individual’s needs. Depending on the service that one chooses, clients may also be able to contact their therapist through text messages between sessions.

Most online therapy services cost less than in-person sessions and may be covered by insurance. Speaking with a primary care physician is often the best place to start for someone who is interested therapy but unsure of where to turn. They can help recommend providers that may be covered by insurance. If someone does not have a primary care physician or insurance, they can still sign up for online therapy. Here are a few commonly recommended platforms and their websites to get started:

• LiveHealth Online - livehealthonline.com/psychology

Taking the steps necessary to achieve better mental health is no less important that attempting to better one’s physical health. Fortunately, telehealth is making it easier and more convenient than ever to look after our physical and mental well-being.