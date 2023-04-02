Q: I am looking for some help in getting my taxes ready. Is there free tax assistance available in the local area?

Answer: Once again the time has come for most of us to start preparing and filing tax returns. Individual tax returns are due to be submitted to the federal government on April 18. Fortunately, there are several organizations in our area that provide tax preparation services to seniors at no charge. These organizations are staffed with trained preparers who are available to answer tax-related questions or even assist with organizing and filing tax returns for older adults in Forsyth County.

The United Way’s MyFreeTaxes.com is one useful option for tax preparation support. The website offers a couple of ways to receive help during tax season. If you’re looking to file your taxes for the 2022 tax year on your own and have a combined household income of $73,000 a year or less, their website, myfreetaxes.com, makes it easy to file online for free. The site also offers an option for filers who make about $58,000 or less and need assistance to file. If you are not sure which option to choose, one of their specialists can offer guidance about what may work best for you. Contact them at 866-698-9435.

The Forsyth Free Tax Program is another option to consider. Volunteers provide comprehensive one-on-one tax preparation services and will prepare and file taxes for households making $57,000 or less. These community volunteers have completed IRS-certified training and ensure Earned Income Tax Credit to anyone who qualifies along with attempting to find other tax credits that could potentially make a big difference in out-of-pocket payments or actual refunds. Contact them at 336-722-9400.

Additional assistance with questions or tax return preparation is also available through the AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide Program. This program offers free tax preparation assistance for simple filings. You do not have to be an AARP member and there is no age requirement to get tax help from IRS-certified volunteers. Visit their website for more information at wstaxaide.com. You can also contact them by phone at 336-777-6189 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Q: I’m concerned that my mother might fall when no one is home. What can I do about that?

Answer: Some older adults live with health risks that could lead to sudden emergency situations. Many of their loved ones and caregivers would like to stay close just in case one arises. Unfortunately, the demands of life such as work, errands and other responsibilities can make it difficult to always be there. Medical alert devices may help reduce concerns about seniors accessing emergency services when they are alone.

Medical alert devices use cellular and/or GPS technology to allow users to connect to emergency response systems in the event of a fall or other type of emergency. These devices are usually worn around the neck, wrist or clipped to clothing so that they are always close and easily accessible. Most newer versions allow for two-way communication between the wearer and a call center even if the person’s phone is in use or is off the hook. If an emergency arises, the wearer can immediately connect to a monitoring center where staff will assess the situation and provide the appropriate response, which may include contacting family, sending paramedics, calling police, or other emergency responders.

It should be noted that all medical alert devices are not the same. Depending on the type and manufacturer, they can offer many different features at a noticeable range of costs. Keeping factors such as reputation, ease of use, and custom features in mind can help in deciding which one will be best for your situation. Many newer models offer features like automatic fall detection, medication reminders, GPS tracking, and activity monitoring.

It’s important to do some research and it never hurts to read customer reviews. Using a medical alert system can go a long way in helping to reduce worry and increase a loved one’s sense of security and safety. It can also provide comfort to caregivers to know that help is only a click away, 24 hours a day.