AGEWISE: Losing weight in a healthy way

During the INVEST study, participants will receive group-based virtual weight loss sessions led by a registered dietitian and follow a nutritionally complete diet plan that includes calorie-controlled meal replacement products for approximately 12 months. Eligible participants will be randomly assigned to one of three groups: weight loss only, weight loss plus weighted vest use, or weight loss plus a resistance training program. You may qualify to participate if you are: between the ages of 60-85, overweight, a non-smoker, and not currently exercising. INVEST will be recruiting participants for approximately three years. To learn more please call: 336-713-8539 and select option 2 or email us at: investstudy@wfu.edu .

Answer: Many older adults hesitate to register to be an organ donor because they believe that their age or health conditions may disqualify them. There is no age limit for who can donate an organ. In fact, according to data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (which is part of the US Department of Health and Human Services), approximately 35% of organ donations in 2019 were from individuals over 50 years of age. Decisions to use an organ are more about the quality of the organ and not the age of the donor. One donor can provide organs to possibly eight different people and help dozens more with tissue donations. So even if a health condition of a particular organ makes it unsuitable, the donor may have other organs that can be used.