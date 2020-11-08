AGEWISE: Losing weight in a healthy way

Q: I am looking for new ways to lose weight, but I am concerned about losing bone mass. Are there any studies addressing this that I can join?
Answer: There is currently a study related to weight loss being done by Wake Forest University. We reached out to Dr. Kristen Beavers, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Health and Exercise Science at Wake Forest University. She shared the following:
One option to lose weight is by joining a supervised research study through a university or hospital. Researchers at Wake Forest University and the Wake Forest Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are conducting a study called “INVEST,” which is designed to find the best way for older adults to lose weight without losing bone. This is a free study for those that qualify.
Weight loss can improve many health outcomes, but weight loss can cause bone loss. This bone loss can increase risk of future fractures. Clinical trials demonstrate that diets rich in protein, calcium and vitamin D, as well as the addition of weight bearing exercise to caloric restriction can reduce the amount of bone lost during weight loss.
Another option in treating loss of bone mass associated with weight loss is use of a weighted vest. In a small pilot study conducted at Wake Forest Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention, a weighted vest was found to be effective in minimizing bone loss associated with weight loss that can happen among older adults.
During the INVEST study, participants will receive group-based virtual weight loss sessions led by a registered dietitian and follow a nutritionally complete diet plan that includes calorie-controlled meal replacement products for approximately 12 months. Eligible participants will be randomly assigned to one of three groups: weight loss only, weight loss plus weighted vest use, or weight loss plus a resistance training program. You may qualify to participate if you are: between the ages of 60-85, overweight, a non-smoker, and not currently exercising. INVEST will be recruiting participants for approximately three years. To learn more please call: 336-713-8539 and select option 2 or email us at: investstudy@wfu.edu.
Q: Is there an age limit on donating organs? Can you provide some information about organ donation?
Answer: Many older adults hesitate to register to be an organ donor because they believe that their age or health conditions may disqualify them. There is no age limit for who can donate an organ. In fact, according to data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (which is part of the US Department of Health and Human Services), approximately 35% of organ donations in 2019 were from individuals over 50 years of age. Decisions to use an organ are more about the quality of the organ and not the age of the donor. One donor can provide organs to possibly eight different people and help dozens more with tissue donations. So even if a health condition of a particular organ makes it unsuitable, the donor may have other organs that can be used.
Organ donations can be made as either a living donation or at the time you pass away. Living organ donations usually are of a kidney, part of a liver or lung and may take several months or up to a year to arrange. There are a variety of questionnaires, health screenings and match testing that need to take place to verify the acceptability of a donation. The recovery time after the organ donation surgery is performed can range from 6-8 weeks depending on the exact type of surgery. Living organ donations can be directed to a specific person (if there is a match) or non-directed without a specific recipient in mind. Expenses for the initial screenings and tests as a donor are covered by the donor’s insurance or Medicare. Any expenses for the actual surgery, recovery, and follow-up from the transplant are the financial responsibility of the person receiving the organ donation.
Registration is an important step in the donation process. If you are interested in joining the North Carolina organ donation registry, you can do it at the nearest NC Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office. The NC DMV is required by state law to ask all drivers 16 and older when issuing or renewing licenses if they are interested in joining the organ donor registry. When you answer “yes” to joining the registry your driver’s license will include a small heart on it signifying that you are an organ donor. You can also get more information and register online at Donate Life North Carolina (DonatelifeNC.org) or by calling 919-964-3562. In North Carolina alone, there are currently 3,000 residents on a waiting list for transplants. Last year, there were over 19,000 organ donations nationwide, with 555 of them taking place in North Carolina.
