Q: What is happening around the area for Black History Month?

Answer: Throughout history, African Americans have made countless contributions to our country in a wide range of fields such as science, sports, medicine, business and the arts.

Each year, Black History Month is observed and celebrated across the United States throughout the month of February and celebrates the historical and current achievements of African Americans. The annual celebration was created by Carter Woodson, a famous educator and civil rights activist with the help of other African American leaders as “Negro History Week” in the late 1920s. President Gerald Ford first officially recognized and expanded it to the entire month of February in 1976 and every president has acknowledged Black History Month since then. It is interesting to note that each year it is given a new theme. The 2023 theme is Black Resistance.

Winston-Salem has its own rich history of African American heritage that will be highlighted through a variety of attractions celebrating Black history, culture and contributions. For local seniors looking to participate in local Black History Month celebrations and events, there are several taking place in our area that are free and open to the public:

• Old Salem’s St. Philips Moravian Church, organized in 1822, is one of North Carolina’s oldest standing African American churches. It will reopen to the public on Feb. 15 and is available to tour. The church is located at 911 S. Church St. in Winston-Salem.

• “Hidden Figures,” will be presented Feb. 18, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, in Winston-Salem. The event will feature Katherine Moore, daughter of the late Katherine Johnson, who worked as a mathematician for NASA on calculations that helped send astronauts into space. Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) professionals will also be on hand to talk about careers opportunities. Call 336-727-2051 for more information.

• Showcase of Song: An African American Cultural Celebration featuring the historical significance of gospel hymns, coded messages and lyrics through performances ranging from Africa to modern-day American gospel music. The celebration will be held Feb. 25, at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, at noon.

• Hanes Mall Black Owned Business Expo will take place Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 3320 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. The event will celebrate and support local Black-owned businesses in our area.

• The Delta Arts Center is hosting Freedom Day on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. Freedom Day will feature performances by the Otesha Creative Dance Ensemble. The Delta Arts center is located at 2611 New Walkertowne Road.

There is also a very exciting paid option available this month. The North Carolina Black Repertory (NCBR) is the state’s first professional Black theatre company and is committed to exposing audiences of all backgrounds to classic plays and performances.

The NCBR typically presents three to four productions annually and hosts the National Black Theatre Festival which draws more than 65,000 people to Winston-Salem every other summer. On Saturday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, March 12 there will be the rolling world premiere of Phenomenal Women to celebrate Maya Angelou. Dr. Maya Angelou’s life will be honored in this production that is making its way to Broadway. For ticket information and prices on upcoming shows visit ncblackrep.org or call 336-723-2266.

Q. How can I get a copy of the new Senior Services Directory of Services?

Answer: Access to information and community resources continues to rank as one of the top concerns for Forsyth County senior residents. Finding help with things such as food assistance, housing, in-home support, transportation, health care and other services are important parts of being able to age successfully in our community. Senior Services prints its Directory of Services to help older adults, caregivers, and others who are interested in supporting seniors more easily find resources available in Forsyth County that focus on helping older adults live as healthily, happily, and independently as possible.

Senior Services released the new 2023-2024 Directory of Services this month. It is offered free of charge and is available for pick up at their main campus, 2895 Shorefair Drive and will also be distributed to various health facilities and aging related organizations throughout our area. An online and downloadable version is available at seniorservicesinc.org/resources/directory/. Seniors and caregivers can have a print copy sent to them by contacting the Senior Services Help Line at 336-724-2040 or by emailing helpline@seniorservicesinc.org. Having access to the important information and resources that are available in our community will go far in helping older adults remain at home, living with dignity and aging with purpose.

Help Line services are offered free of charge to Forsyth County residents. However, a tax-deductible contribution to offset the cost of services in appreciated. Make your gift at seniorservicesinc.org.