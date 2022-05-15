AGEWISE: May is Older Americans Month

Q: What is Older Americans Month? — LC

Answer: In 1963, President John F. Kennedy met with members of the National Council of Senior Citizens to discuss growing concerns about meeting the needs of older adults in the United States. At that time, about one third of older Americans were considered to live in poverty and only 17 million living Americans had reached their 65th birthday. In an effort to raise awareness about the need to support the aging population, President Kennedy officially proclaimed May as “Senior Citizens Month.”

Since President Kennedy, each American president has issued a formal proclamation during or before the month of May asking that the entire nation pay tribute in some way to older persons in their communities. The annual celebration is now known as “Older Americans Month,” and is led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL) during the month of May.

Older adults play vital, positive roles in our communities — as family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the workforce, and more. Just as every person is unique, so too is how they age and how they choose to do it — and there is no “right” way. That’s why the theme for Older Americans Month (OAM) 2022 is Age My Way.

This year’s theme is an invitation for every individual to consider what they hope their own unique aging journey will look like, and to begin taking proactive steps to ensure that they can age in place as active members of their communities for as long as possible.

Here are a few ideas to help you celebrate:

•Share stories — Organize an event among friends and family that provides an opportunity for the older adults in your life to share memorable experiences and important life lessons. This can be done in person, or even by using video chat technology like Zoom.

•Volunteer — Reach out to a local organization that serves older adults to see how you can help serve seniors in your local community.

•Plan ahead — Take the time to begin putting a plan in place for aging. Think about things like financial plans for retirement, lifestyle changes that may improve health outcomes, and having conversations with loved ones about advance care planning.

•Get social — Find a local event to celebrate like the Older Americans Month Spring Fling on Friday May 20 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Brown & Douglas Recreation Center (4725 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem). There will be games, live entertainment, community resources, and the Carolina Cruisers Motorcycle Club of Winston-Salem. Call 336-661-4987 or email serenam@cityofws.org for more information.

Q: The pandemic has been hard. Are other people feeling the same feelings of stress and frustration as me? — HM

Answer: When facing a mental health concern, it is common to feel like no one understands what you are going through. You are not alone — help is available.

One in five people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime but everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health. Older adults and their caregivers faced, and continue to face, particularly unique challenges during the pandemic. The effects of social isolation — not seeing or spending in-person time with family, grandchildren, and friends, was difficult. For many, the feelings of stress, frustration and sadness are ongoing.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Older Americans Month. For the first time, Senior Services’ Elder Care Choices, a private employee benefit program for subscribing employers, has opened the next online seminar in their 2022 Webinar Series to the entire community due to the important and timely nature of the topic being covered. The Pandemic Paradigm – Mental and Emotional Effects on Older Adults and Their Caregivers is free to attend but does require registration by visiting bit.ly/3qAyYm6. The online seminar (Zoom) will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, from Noon-1:00PM.

Andy Hagler, executive director of the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County, will speak about some of the hardships the pandemic presented for older adults and their caregivers, and share information and resources. The Mental Health Association (triadmentalhealth.org) is a local non-profit, non-governmental advocacy agency located in Winston-Salem. The Association helps people access services, provides short-term counseling, and provides support services for clients and their families.

Addressing mental health symptoms early is critically important for overall health and well-being. Appropriate supports and protective measures can prevent mental health conditions from developing or keep symptoms from becoming as severe.

If you would like more information about Senior Services’ Elder Care Choices benefit to share with your employer please email ecc@seniorservicesinc.org, call 336-748-2171, or visit seniorservicesinc.org

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.