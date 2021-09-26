AGEWISE: More about free festival coming to Bailey Park

• Understand eligibility and coverage for public programs such as Medicare and Medicaid;

• Explore options to help you age at home for as long as possible

• Identify resources that will help you with the challenges of being a caregiver

• Find information on community resources: transportation, socialization, housing options, long-term care facilities, in-home services, etc.

Help Line is responsible for publishing the biennial Directory of Services for Older Adults in Forsyth County. The directory — available online and in a printed booklet form — includes a wide variety of telephone numbers and websites for nonprofit human service agencies and organizations and paid advertisers that offer help and information to older adults residing in the county. The directory is currently in its 20th edition, and while the hard copy is printed every two years, the online directory is continually up to date.

The online version is conveniently available to the public within the Senior Services’ website at seniorservicesinc.org/resources/directory. Within each service category, you will find a list of local resources. While reading through the local resources, if you need more specific information and education, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Services’ Help Line.

You can connect with our staff by phone at 336-724-2040, e-mail at helpline@seniorservicesinc.org, or by filling out our secure online intake at seniorservicesinc.org/ask-for-help/.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.