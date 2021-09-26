AGEWISE: More about free festival coming to Bailey Park

Q: I saw a billboard for IdeasCity and I would like to know more about what it is.
— TS
Answer: The billboards that you have seen popping up in our local area recently are to announce the IdeasCityWS Marketplace Of Ideas festival which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Bailey Park from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
IdeasCity was founded in 2011 as an international collaborative civic and creative program that provides an opportunity for artists, designers, community activists, technologists and policymakers from all backgrounds to work together to identify challenges, propose solutions and engage the public’s participation in exploring the future of their cities.
High-profile public conferences and residency programs are held to gain in-depth insight into the cities through the lens of local experts. The goal is to initiate new projects designed to tackle key urban issues.
Winston-Salem was chosen in 2020 to participate in the global program along with Athens (Greece), Detroit, Singapore, Istanbul, New Orleans, Toronto, Sao Paulo, Arles and New York City. Over the last year, creatives in Winston-Salem have worked with New York’s New Museum’s NEW INC incubator partners to explore artistic and entrepreneurial solutions to current issues in sessions called “Beta Bonfires.” The IdeasCityWS Marketplace Of Ideas festival on Oct. 2, represents the culmination of creative collaborations that their work produced in the last year.
Wake Forest University, New York City’s New Museum, and dozens of local community partners will come together for this free community event to feature interactive exhibits from local organizations that represent progressive contributions in art, tech, design, and culture. Attendees will witness a wide range of working ideas created to reimagine the city of Winston-Salem.
In addition to food trucks and interactive exhibits, the festival will also include performances highlighting the diverse local music scene, and a live performance of The Martha Bassett Show. Panel discussions will feature mayors from cities across the country, prominent figures in the Winston-Salem music scene, and Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellows.
For more information about the IdeasCity program and a full schedule of events, visit ideascity.events.wfu.edu or newmuseum.org/pages/view/ideascity.
Q: I heard that Senior Services’ Help Line has an online directory. Could you tell me what it is and how to use it?
— MB
Answer: Yes, we sure can! Help Line is just one of Senior Services’ core programs that helps Forsyth County’s older adult population age in their homes. The program provides information and referrals on a variety of topics for older adults, age 60+ residing in the county, and their caregivers. For example, the Help Line service can help you …
• Understand eligibility and coverage for public programs such as Medicare and Medicaid;
• Explore options to help you age at home for as long as possible
• Identify resources that will help you with the challenges of being a caregiver
• Find information on community resources: transportation, socialization, housing options, long-term care facilities, in-home services, etc.
Help Line is responsible for publishing the biennial Directory of Services for Older Adults in Forsyth County. The directory — available online and in a printed booklet form — includes a wide variety of telephone numbers and websites for nonprofit human service agencies and organizations and paid advertisers that offer help and information to older adults residing in the county. The directory is currently in its 20th edition, and while the hard copy is printed every two years, the online directory is continually up to date.
The online version is conveniently available to the public within the Senior Services’ website at seniorservicesinc.org/resources/directory. Within each service category, you will find a list of local resources. While reading through the local resources, if you need more specific information and education, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Services’ Help Line.
You can connect with our staff by phone at 336-724-2040, e-mail at helpline@seniorservicesinc.org, or by filling out our secure online intake at seniorservicesinc.org/ask-for-help/.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.