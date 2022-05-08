AGEWISE: Nominations for 7 over Seventy Awards

Q: How do I nominate someone for the 7 Over Seventy Awards? — NA

Answer: For the last seven years, Senior Services has partnered with the Winston-Salem Journal to recognize the contributions of older adults who have greatly impacted Forsyth County through their community service, civic and social engagement, and/or careers. Each year, seven individuals age 70 and older are honored at an awards luncheon that highlights their incredible accomplishments and love for their community.

Nominations for the honor are submitted by the community at large and reviewed by a selection committee made up of a diverse group of people including past honorees, community members, and representatives from various volunteer, civic and corporate organizations. Award selections are based on a wide array of criteria including community involvement and contribution to the betterment of their fellow residents in Forsyth County.

Honorees are older adults who have trail-blazing accomplishments; make a tangible difference in the lives of others; demonstrate inspirational leadership, acts of generosity, entrepreneurship, and mentorship; or have made an impact on public policy, innovation and/or development.

Visit go.journalnow.com/7overseventy to nominate a special senior who has made Forsyth County a better place by generously giving their time, talent, and effort to help others. All online nominations must be received by May 20.

Paper nomination forms are available at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall Street in Winston-Salem Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paper applications must be received no later than May 20.

For more information about the awards and to see previous honorees visit seniorservicesinc.org/7-over-seventy-awards/.

Q: Is it too late to register to vote in the 2022 Primary Election? — LT

Answer: In North Carolina, the deadline to register to vote is 25 days before the date of an election. The 2022 NC Primary Election will be held on May 17. The regular deadline to register was on April 22, but don’t worry. You can take advantage of same-day registration by registering and voting in person at a One-Stop Early Voting Site. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website (ncsbe.gov), voters who wish to use same-day registration must show proof of their residence by presenting any of the following documents containing their current name and address:

• North Carolina driver’s license.

• Other photo identification issued by a government agency that includes the voter’s current name and address.

• A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.

• A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation.

Voters should be mindful that the county board of elections will verify the voter’s information within two business days of same-day registration and voting. This process will include verifying the voters address by mail.

One-Stop Early Voting for the North Carolina Primary Election began on April 28 and will continue through May 14. The full schedule of early voting dates, times, and locations can be found on the Forsyth County Board of Election’s website at forsyth.cc/Elections/.

Another important date to keep in mind is the deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot. Voters who wish to vote by mail, must submit a Statewide Absentee By-Mail Ballot Request Form no later than 5 p.m. on May 10. Forms can be found online at forsyth.cc/Elections/absentee_voting.aspx, along with a link to submit the request online. Once the form is complete, it can be hand delivered or mailed to:

Forsyth County Board of Elections

Forsyth County Government Center

201 N. Chestnut Street

Winston-Salem, NC 27101-4120

Keep in mind that forms mailed to the Board of Elections must be received in the Board of Election’s office before the May 10 deadline. Forms received by mail after May 10 at 5 p.m. will not be accepted. Once the Forsyth County Board of Elections receives the request for an absentee ballot, they will return a ballot to the voter by mail. The voter must complete the ballot and return it to the Forsyth County Board of Elections office in person or by mail before 5:00PM on Election Day, May 17.

For more information about absentee voting contact the Forsyth County Board of Elections at absentee@forsyth.cc.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.