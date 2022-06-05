AGEWISE: Online and in-person services at Social Security offices

Q: Has the Social Security office reopened for in-person appointments yet? — DT

Answer: Many Social Security offices around the country recently reopened to the public, including the local Social Security office at 1370 Lockland Ave. in Winston-Salem. However, there are a few important things that you need to know before planning an in-person visit.

First, the Social Security Administration has expanded online services to make it more convenient for individuals to get assistance from the comfort of their homes. A trip to the local office may not actually be necessary. In fact, one of the fastest ways for people with internet access to get help from Social Security is online at ssa.gov. Popular online services include:

• Obtaining access to benefit verification letters

• Checking the status of an application or approval

• Setting up or changing direct deposits

• Submitting address changes

• Accessing social security statements

For those who prefer not to use the website, the next best way to get help is to call the national number (1-800-772-1213) or the local Social Security office. According to the Social Security website, the best times to call the national number are early in the day between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., or later in the afternoon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. They also recommend choosing a day to call that is later in the week, like Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

If representatives on the national line are unable to provide immediate assistance over the phone, they will schedule an appointment for a return call to provide the requested service or assist with scheduling an appointment for an in-person visit to the local office.

Before arriving for an in-person appointment, individuals must complete the self-assessment checklist at ssa.gov/coronavirus/healthcheck/ to see if it is safe to enter an office that day. Everyone should also keep in mind that masks are required for in-person appointments.

Individuals may also be asked to wait outside due to limited space inside of the office, and there may be long wait times. To connect with the local Social Security office on Lockland Avenue, call 1-877-402-0828.

Q: There seem to have been a lot of storms lately. Is it time to prepare for hurricane season? — TR

Answer: Hurricane season began on June 1 and will continue through Nov. 30. Although there are set dates to be on the lookout for increased hurricane activity, severe weather can happen at any time of the year. It is best to always be prepared for the unexpected.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to review and practice emergency plans as well as update emergency supply kits. They recommend including the following items in emergency kits:

• Non-perishable food and water to last each family member for three to seven days (Don’t forget to include a manual can/bottle opener and eating/cooking utensils.)

• Prescription medicines

• A first-aid kit

• Weather radio and batteries

• Flashlights and/or a camping lantern with extra batteries and candles

• Sleeping bag or blankets

• Changes of clothes

• Hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and deodorant

• Cash or checkbook

• Pet supplies including food, water, leashes, bedding, muzzle and vaccination records

• Face masks and hand sanitizer

Readync.gov is a great resource to help individuals create emergency plans for severe weather. They provide information about how to communicate with family during an emergency; what you should know about special problems related to utility services (water, gas, and electric) that may occur during an emergency; and how to put together a “financial first aid kit” that contains important documents that people may need in the event of an evacuation.

Emergencies that result from severe summer weather tend to occur when least expected. Preparing ahead of time for the unexpected can help limit the amount of stress that one experiences when dealing with a disastrous situation.

Be sure to stay informed about changing weather conditions and which disasters are more likely to affect you and your family through resources such as local news or NOAA weather alerts. Make sure everyone in the house knows the plan and where the supplies are stored.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.