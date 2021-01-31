AGEWISE: Preparing for a challenging tax season

Answer: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax returns beginning on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. In years past the IRS took returns in late January. This year the later start is designed to allow the IRS to update its programming and factor in the latest tax law changes including the second round of stimulus checks that were approved by Congress in late December.

The stimulus checks that were issued back in the spring of 2020 and the more recent checks issued do not count as income as defined by the IRS on your 2020 taxes and do not need to be reported on your tax return. If you did not receive a stimulus check from the spring or from this recent round, you may be eligible to claim a credit through the Recovery Rebate Credit. The Recovery Rebate Credit is a tax credit against your 2020 income tax and will either increase the amount of your tax refund or decrease the amount you owe. A Recovery Rebate Credit worksheet will help you to figure out what that amount may be. This worksheet is part of the tax form instructions and most tax preparation software can help you determine the correct amount.