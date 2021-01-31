AGEWISE: Preparing for a challenging tax season

Q: I know that the tax season is fast approaching. How does the stimulus check payment I received because of the pandemic impact my taxes?
— KO
Answer: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax returns beginning on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. In years past the IRS took returns in late January. This year the later start is designed to allow the IRS to update its programming and factor in the latest tax law changes including the second round of stimulus checks that were approved by Congress in late December.
The stimulus checks that were issued back in the spring of 2020 and the more recent checks issued do not count as income as defined by the IRS on your 2020 taxes and do not need to be reported on your tax return. If you did not receive a stimulus check from the spring or from this recent round, you may be eligible to claim a credit through the Recovery Rebate Credit. The Recovery Rebate Credit is a tax credit against your 2020 income tax and will either increase the amount of your tax refund or decrease the amount you owe. A Recovery Rebate Credit worksheet will help you to figure out what that amount may be. This worksheet is part of the tax form instructions and most tax preparation software can help you determine the correct amount.
You should consult your tax preparation expert with specific questions about this and other credits.
Though the IRS won’t begin processing returns until Feb.12, they encourage taxpayers to go ahead and file electronically as soon as they have their tax information together. Remember, taxes are due April 15, 2021. For the latest information about tax dates, filings, and changes visit irs.gov.
Q. Because I am older, I have been very careful about isolating myself, but I find I am feeling very lonely. How can I shake this isolated feeling?
— CB
Answer: Most of us are feeling at least a bit of pandemic fatigue and isolation as we wait for vaccines and hope things will return to something that resembles “normal.”
We reached out to Kim Wilson, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), who recently spoke at Wake Forest Baptist Health’s monthly Aging Well series focusing on coping with isolation. Here is her response:
As a mental health therapist for older adults, self-isolation has been a recurring theme in my work during the pandemic. Most everyone has had to adjust to limited interactions with others, but especially those who live alone or who are caring for someone else in isolation. We, as humans, are wired for connection, and the absence of it can be felt intensely by most of us. Researchers have found that being socially isolated can be as detrimental to our health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Fortunately, there are some things we can do to help with that feeling of isolation.
Below are a list of suggestions and recommendations that are both practical and therapeutic. Try one or try them all!
1. Allow your heart to crack open. Play music that evokes passion. Write a creative story where you are the protagonist on a grand adventure. Make a list of your most exciting desires. Read poems that stir the depths of your emotions.
2. Physical resources like a weighted blanket, body pillow, or pets in your bed are the next best thing to another human body and have all been proven to increase oxytocin (feel-good hormone) and lower cortisol (stress hormone) levels.
3. If you are experiencing Zoom fatigue, try connecting through alternatives like a virtual game night, family movie night through a/perture’s streaming service (aperture.org), on-demand symphony with the Winston Salem Symphony (wssymphony.org), or joining a virtual Improvment (movement) class through Wake Forest (improvment.us).
4. Choose a new activity or hobby that requires you to share with others, like photography or genealogy. Some creative pursuits actually require solitude and quiet centering, so this can help create meaning to your isolation.
5. Get involved with something bigger than yourself. Volunteer, get to know your local elected leaders, or take online classes, like Wake Forest’s Lifelong Learning series (continuingstudies.wfu.edu). Share your gifts, talents, skills and personality with others. Utilizing your strengths can be a meaningful way to boost your self-esteem.
6. Take a walk into nature. This allows us to create our own community with heart, mind and nature. Discover the practice of Forest Bathing, which simply means connecting with nature using your senses of sight, hearing, taste, touch and smell.
7. There are therapeutic resources that you can learn about on YouTube or a quick Google search: self-hugs, tapping for loneliness, lovingkindess (or Maitri) meditation, shaking and moving your body, and mindful self-compassion are all proven ways to calm your mind and body while also helping you gain a sense of community.
We can learn from others who have forged this path of isolation before us. Both astronauts and Buddhist monks have discovered that there are two antidotes to loneliness: a structured day and a practice of mindfulness. Organize your day into intentional blocks of time, and don’t dwell on the negative.
While nothing replaces the feeling of hugs, sharing a laugh face to face, or enjoying a meal together, there are many resources that you can utilize to mitigate the feelings of loneliness. To learn more about these and other therapeutic tips to help with isolation visit kimwilsonlcsw.com/tips-for-loneliness. If you find you would like to have a therapist to help guide you further in this practice, go to psychologytoday.com or contact your insurance company to find a good fit for you.
