AGEWISE: Preparing for the fall and winter months

Q: As an older adult, what kinds of things should I do to prepare for fall and winter this year?
— RD
Answer: Changing leaves and special holidays often make autumn and winter an exciting time of the year. Along with that excitement comes the need to be prepared for cooler temperatures, seasonal illnesses and the risks associated with them. Here are a few tips to minimize seasonal hazards and promote wellness in the upcoming season:
Organize medicine cabinets. Autumn is a great time to organize medicine cabinets and stock up on cold and flu prevention essentials like hand sanitizer, antiseptic wipes, facial tissue, masks and over-the-counter supplements used to boost the immune system like vitamin C or zinc.
Check with a health care professional about recommended vaccines. According to cdc.gov, the Centers for Disease Control has reported changes related to the flu vaccine for the 2021-22 flu season. Individuals should check with their health care provider to find out how those changes, along with potential updates related to COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, may affect them. Older adults should also speak with their doctor to learn more about whether they should receive a pneumonia vaccine.
Minimize water damage. Gutters clogged with leaves can cause water to accumulate, freeze and cause serious roofing problems. Make sure that gutters are clean and avoid frozen and bursting pipes by draining hoses and spigots before cold weather arrives.
Check for fall risks. Cold weather months may increase joint pain which can put older adults at a higher risk for falling. Examine living conditions for fall hazards and look for opportunities to improve safety by installing grab bars, non-slip bathmats, and other tools that can help prevent falls. Getting an annual vision check-up and replacing lightbulbs throughout the home can also prevent falls by increasing visibility as darker evenings approach.
Check safety devices and batteries. Everyone, especially seniors who utilize wood stoves, fireplaces, and space heaters, should check their carbon monoxide and smoke detector batteries this fall. Test all alarms to ensure that devices are working properly. This is also a good time to replace batteries in flashlights and ensure that fire extinguishers are up to date.
Be proactive about minimizing heating cost and seeking financial assistance. Get HVAC units inspected and repaired. Check windows and doors for cold drafts that may increase vulnerability for getting sick. Rearranging furniture or covering windows with plastic tarps can help block cooler air coming in. If using a portable heater, make sure it's plugged directly into an outlet rather than an extension cord and follow all safety precautions. Individuals on a fixed income may qualify for special billing arrangements or energy assistance during the colder months. Individuals may contact their local energy provider for information about billing alternatives.
Q: I signed up for Medicare when I turned 65. Why am I getting mail about Open Enrollment?
— CS
Answer: Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment is a month and a half long period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 that gives you the opportunity to review and make changes to your Medicare plan. Your health needs may change from year to year, and the benefits and costs of health plans are subject to change as well; it is important that you re-evaluate your Medicare choices every year during Open Enrollment. Any changes made during this period will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) suggest the following five things you can do to get ready for Open Enrollment:
1. Review your plan notice.
2. Think about what matters most to you.
3. Find out if you qualify for help paying for your Medicare.
4. Shop for plans that meet your needs and fit your budget.
5. Check your plan’s star rating before you enroll.
SHIIP (Senior’s Health Insurance Information Program) is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance that counsels Medicare beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and long-term care insurance. They also help citizens recognize and prevent Medicare billing errors and possible fraud and abuse through the NC Senior Medicare Patrol (NCSMP) Program.
To receive assistance with comparing Medicare plans available for 2022, Forsyth County residents can schedule an appointment with the local SHIIP Coordinator, the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston Salem at 336-748-0217. The Shepherd’s Center will offer one-hour appointments virtually or by phone. Trained SHIIP counselors will provide non-biased assistance in choosing the appropriate coverage, at no cost.
Persons who reside outside of Forsyth County who need assistance may call 1-855-408-1212 to connect with the local SHIIP office for their county or visit ncshiip.com for more information.
Individuals may also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or visit medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare your current coverage, review options in your area, and enroll if you decide to make changes.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.