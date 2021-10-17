AGEWISE: Preparing for the fall and winter months

Q: As an older adult, what kinds of things should I do to prepare for fall and winter this year?

— RD

Answer: Changing leaves and special holidays often make autumn and winter an exciting time of the year. Along with that excitement comes the need to be prepared for cooler temperatures, seasonal illnesses and the risks associated with them. Here are a few tips to minimize seasonal hazards and promote wellness in the upcoming season:

Organize medicine cabinets. Autumn is a great time to organize medicine cabinets and stock up on cold and flu prevention essentials like hand sanitizer, antiseptic wipes, facial tissue, masks and over-the-counter supplements used to boost the immune system like vitamin C or zinc.

Check with a health care professional about recommended vaccines. According to cdc.gov, the Centers for Disease Control has reported changes related to the flu vaccine for the 2021-22 flu season. Individuals should check with their health care provider to find out how those changes, along with potential updates related to COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, may affect them. Older adults should also speak with their doctor to learn more about whether they should receive a pneumonia vaccine.