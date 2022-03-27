AGEWISE: Protecting yourself against shingles

Q: Is shingles a seasonal virus? — AA

Answer: The last two years have led to an increased awareness of communicable diseases and how to avoid contracting them. It can be overwhelming at times to think of all the potential illnesses that are out there, especially those that are seasonal and tend to come back around year after year.

However, most common illnesses are much less scary once you learn the facts and information about them. One such illness is shingles (herpes zoster). Shingles is a painful rash related to chickenpox (varicella). According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), chickenpox typically occurs during the late winter and early spring among school-aged children. Shingles originates from the same virus that causes chickenpox, but the onset is more often triggered by factors within a person’s individual body. It is not considered to be a seasonal virus.

Based on information shared by the National Institute on Aging, shingles is not generally considered to be contagious, but it can be spread from person to person when the rash is in the blister phase. When a person contracts chickenpox, the varicella virus can remain in their body even after they recover. A healthy immune system helps keep the virus inactive. If a person’s immune system becomes weakened or compromised, the varicella virus can reactivate causing the painful rash known as shingles.

Although it is particularly common in older adults, it can be contracted at any age. In fact, it is thought that 1 in 3 Americans will contract the shingles virus at some point during their lifetime.

Some factors that may contribute to a person developing shingles are a natural decline in immunity, taking immune-suppressing drugs used to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, as well as certain diseases that damage your immune system. Stress can also be a contributing factor.

The good news is that there is a shingles vaccine available. Individuals who have concerns about contracting shingles should contact their primary health care provider for information about personal risk factors and whether they should consider receiving the vaccine.

Q: Where can I donate glasses frames that I don’t use anymore? — JM

Answer: The Vision Council estimates that 164 million American adults wear eyeglasses. They are a convenient way to correct refractive errors such as blurry vision due to nearsightedness or farsightedness. However, eyesight changes with time. Depending on a person’s specific condition, their eyeglass prescription may change as often as once a year.

Over the years, a person can easily collect multiple pairs of eyeglasses that no longer fit their needs. Many would like an opportunity to donate used eyeglasses so that the financial investment and benefit of the corrective prescription can be passed on to someone else. According to the World Health Organization, over 1 billion people around the world live with some form of vision impairment because they do not have access to vision care or the means to purchase eyeglasses.

The Lions Club International works with local communities to make donating eyeglass frames convenient. They operate a network of collection boxes and Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centers where volunteers process donated glasses for distribution through medical missions around the world. Donation boxes can be found nationwide at places like libraries, banks, small businesses, schools, or places of worship.

Locally, the following are just a few of vision centers that accept used glasses to be donated to the Lions Club for recycling and distribution:

• Eyes on Trade, 604 Trade St., 336-727-3727

• Eye Care Center, 500 W 4th St., 336-837-3937

• Visionworks, 3316 Silas Creek Parkway, 336-765-6003

• Walmart Vision & Glasses, 4550 Kester Mill Road, 336-659-8666

• Couture Eyewear, 611 Coliseum Drive, 336-397-7200

• North Point Eye Center, 8013 North Point Blvd., 336-759-9706

Remember to call ahead for business hours and be sure to donate glasses that are in good to excellent condition.

