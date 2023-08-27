Q: What is the Quality Aging Conference?

Answer: The Quality Aging Conference is an event hosted by Forsyth County Government. Its goal is to provide information to help seniors and caregivers maintain independence as they age. The event is Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4129 Northampton Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. The event is free and will include workshops, a hot lunch, snacks, vendors and demonstrations of various products and services.

The conference has general and break-out sessions, with doors opening at 8:15 a.m. The day starts with a general session for all participants about promoting brain health. The conference will offer three break-out sessions throughout the day allowing attendees to participate in a variety of workshops covering topics such as “What’s new in Medicare for 2024?,” “Nutrition and Dental Health for Older Adults,” “Aging Safely and Local Resources to Help You Do So,” “Practicing Emotional Wellness,” “Community Resources: When and How to Access Information,” and more A general session about the Secretary of State’s Office’s role in protecting older adults will take place during lunch.

The Quality Aging Conference is free to attend but Registration is required. Visit https://forsyth.cc/hhs/quality_aging.aspx or call 336-703-3501 to register or receive additional information. Registration closes September 1 and seating is limited.

Q: What is the LIVES study?

Answer: We asked the LIVES project manager, Olivia Biehl of Wake Forest University, for information about the study, and here is her response:

LIVES is a pilot based out of the Health and Exercise Science Department at Wake Forest University. It is a study on lifestyle interventions for vitality and empowerment of seniors that lasts 12 weeks. The purpose of the study is to develop programs that can improve thinking and memory in older adults. This study is a randomized controlled trial (RCT), where participants will be randomly assigned to one of two groups. In the strength training group participants perform a strength training workout on four separate strength machines. The other study condition is a stretching, balance, and range of motion program where “interventionists” lead participants through a varied routine of rotating and stretching exercises for large and small muscle groups, and activities to improve balance and range of motion. Seniors who participate in the study will receive three months of free guided exercise training. They may also see benefits such as increased strength, range of motion, flexibility, balance, or weight loss.

There is no cost for participation outside of volunteering your time. Participants receive a gift card for each study clinic they attend, earning up to $100 over the course of the study. Participants will attend two exercise sessions per week during the 12 weeks of the study. The study is open to all levels of exercise experience and participants must be 65 or older. If you are interested in participating in this study call 336-758-1748 or email lives@wfu.edu.