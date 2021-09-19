AGEWISE: Reducing the risk of falling

Q: I recently read about a free screening for older adults to prevent falls. Who can I contact to get information about balance screenings in our area?
FH
Answer: Older adults may experience an increased risk of dangerous complications resulting from a fall, but many are not aware of the risk simply because they have never fallen before. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 36 million older adults fall each year. Risk factors for falls may include prior history of falling, inner ear disorders, side effects of medication, visual deficits, sedentary lifestyles, and depression among others.
Fortunately, there are steps older adults can take to reduce their risk of falls. Sept. 20-24 is Falls Prevention Awareness Week sponsored by the Piedmont Area Falls Prevention Coalition, Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging (PTRC), Winston-Salem State University and AARP.
There are several events planned, both virtual and in-person, that are designed to raise awareness about fall prevention, provide local resources for assistance, and ensure access to balance screenings which are an important tool in assessing one’s risk of falls. One event is a free Virtual Balance Assessment on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until noon. North Carolina residents age 65 and older can receive a one-on-one assessment with faculty from Winston-Salem State University’s Physical and Occupational Therapy students. Participants will receive customized recommendations from the comfort of their own homes. Those who are interested can sign up by email at aclfallsgrant@wssu.edu.
To view the full schedule of Fall Prevention Awareness Week activities, visit the North Carolina Falls Prevention Coalition website at www.ncfallsprevention.org/piedmont/. Virtual events will be streamed live from the PTRC Area Agency on Aging’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PTRCAreaAgencyOnAging/.
Q: I went by Senior Services Shorefair location to deliver my Meals-on-Wheels route and noticed a small cemetery across the street from the fairgrounds. Do you have any historical information about how long it’s been there or who it belongs to?
LT
Answer: Yes, the Odd Fellows Cemetery is Senior Services’ next-door neighbor and an important historic site in Forsyth County. The cemetery was created in 1911 by two African-American fraternal organizations, the Twin City Lodge and the Winston Star Lodge. It is important to the social and cultural history of Winston-Salem as the largest African-American graveyard. Odd Fellows Cemetery contains the remains of as many as 10,000 individuals who lived during the mid-19th century Civil War period. Some of Winston-Salem’s most prominent African-American community members were buried at Odd Fellows Cemetery, including George Hill, a founder of the Winston Mutual Life Insurance Company, and Rev. R.L. File, a longtime pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
In 2000, Odd Fellows Cemetery was designated as a Forsyth County Local Historic Landmark, and in 2008, the property was placed on the North Carolina National Register of Historic Places Study List, but it is not the only significant African-American cemetery in Forsyth County.
Preservation Forsyth, the city and county’s organization created to protect historic resources, recently partnered with A/perture Cinema, Friends of Oddfellows Cemetery, and Happy Hill Cemetery to launch, The Unmarked Initiative: Historic Black Cemeteries in Forsyth County, NC. Inspired by the recent Fox8 series, Forgotten Souls of Black Cemeteries, which highlighted the historic impediments and preservation struggles in Forsyth County’s African American cemeteries, Preservation Forsyth and its partners hope to initiate a countywide community discussion as a way to preserve and restore these cemeteries as well as recruit volunteers to help with individual sites.
The Unmarked Initiative will launch with two outdoor showings of the recent documentary, Unmarked. Each showing will be near the historic black cemetery being highlighted and will include an opportunity to both visit the cemetery and speak with the individuals and organizations working to preserve this important history. The first event will highlight the Happy Hill Historic Cemetery and be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the William Sims Center, 1201 Alder St., Winston-Salem. From 6-7 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to tour the cemetery before the film is shown at 7:15. The second event will highlight the Odd Fellows Cemetery. This showing will follow the same format as the first and be held on Thursday, Sept. 30 in the parking lot of Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive Winston-Salem. For more information on attending these events visit Preservation Forsyth’s events page at facebook.com/PreservationForsyth/events.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.