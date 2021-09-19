AGEWISE: Reducing the risk of falling

Preservation Forsyth, the city and county’s organization created to protect historic resources, recently partnered with A/perture Cinema, Friends of Oddfellows Cemetery, and Happy Hill Cemetery to launch, The Unmarked Initiative: Historic Black Cemeteries in Forsyth County, NC. Inspired by the recent Fox8 series, Forgotten Souls of Black Cemeteries, which highlighted the historic impediments and preservation struggles in Forsyth County’s African American cemeteries, Preservation Forsyth and its partners hope to initiate a countywide community discussion as a way to preserve and restore these cemeteries as well as recruit volunteers to help with individual sites.

The Unmarked Initiative will launch with two outdoor showings of the recent documentary, Unmarked. Each showing will be near the historic black cemetery being highlighted and will include an opportunity to both visit the cemetery and speak with the individuals and organizations working to preserve this important history. The first event will highlight the Happy Hill Historic Cemetery and be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the William Sims Center, 1201 Alder St., Winston-Salem. From 6-7 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to tour the cemetery before the film is shown at 7:15. The second event will highlight the Odd Fellows Cemetery. This showing will follow the same format as the first and be held on Thursday, Sept. 30 in the parking lot of Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive Winston-Salem. For more information on attending these events visit Preservation Forsyth’s events page at facebook.com/PreservationForsyth/events.