AGEWISE: Remember in December drive returning

Q: I usually donate items to Senior Services for seniors in need during the holidays. Is Remember in December still happening this year?
PB
Answer: Yes, Piedmont Federal Savings Bank is partnering with Senior Services again this year as the presenting sponsor for the annual holiday drive called, Remember in December. The goal of this month-long campaign is to provide comfort and care items to seniors being served through Senior Services programs. Starting on Monday, participating individuals, community and civic groups, faith-based organizations and businesses can begin dropping off their contributions and donations at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., or at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch in Forsyth County — just look for the big red box.
There are seniors in our community who have difficulty leaving home and struggle to obtain the basic household necessities many of us take for granted. With many older adults living on fixed incomes and finding themselves having to make difficult decisions between purchasing food, medication, and care items — such as shaving supplies, soap, lotion, laundry detergent and even nonperishable food — your donation goes a long way towards helping area seniors remain in their homes. The items given through the Remember in December drive are especially appreciated and very much needed.
Receiving just a few small items, especially at the holiday, reminds area seniors that they are an important and cared for part of our community. That is why this campaign is aptly called, Remember in December. Senior Services invites everyone to join in remembering area seniors this holiday season. For more information about donating or to review the full wish list of items please visit seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.
Q: I am nervous about getting together for the holidays. I want to see my family, but I worry about the risks of COVID-19. Any ideas on what I should do?
Support Local Journalism
LI
Answer: Understandably, most of us are growing weary of the COVID-19 restrictions and long to be with loved ones, especially over the holidays. Everyone is different with their tolerance to risk and discussing the options of gathering versus not gathering can be a hot button topic. Knowing what makes up various levels of risk can help you and your family decide what is best for your group.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently released guidance on holiday gatherings regarding travel, location considerations, duration and recommended behaviors. More details on these guidelines can be found at this link bit.ly/35NwxCK. With the number of coronavirus cases continually growing it is important to check this link often to help you to stay updated on the latest guidance for keeping yourselves and others safe.
According to the CDC travel may increase your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. It is advised that postponing travel, especially by mass transit where social distancing is more difficult to maintain, is the best choice to limit your risk. If you must travel you should consider a number of things such as the status of the pandemic at your destination and if hospitals in the area are overwhelmed. There may also be requirements to enter the state or city where you are traveling. Visit the CDC’s website for all of this up-to-date information. Prepare ahead to control what you can such as wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, and getting your flu shot before leaving.
The CDC has also provided descriptions of risk levels for various gatherings and activities. The lowest risk level is simply celebrating in your own home with your household. You can use social media, Zoom or Google to connect with family and friends that live outside of your house. In an effort to include friends and family who are local, you could prepare food for these loved ones and drop off the meal at their home without direct contact. Another way to limit your risk before the holiday is to order your groceries online and avoid the risks associated with shopping, especially with pre-holiday crowds.
The CDC defines moderate risk levels in hosting a small dinner with preventative measures. These measures would include having dinner outdoors (weather permitting), wearing masks unless eating, social distancing and hand washing to help stop the spread of COVID-19. To make a gathering even safer consider bringing your own food and drinks, plates, cups, utensils and single use condiments. Be sure to store your mask safely while eating and avoid areas where food is being prepared. Other activities such as visiting a pumpkin patch, picking apples, or attending an outdoor sporting event with safety measures in place could be a wonderful and safer alternative to gathering for a meal this holiday.
High risk activities would be gatherings of more than 10 people as mandated by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Inside gatherings, especially those indoor places with poor ventilation are considered high risk as well. The longer you stay in such spaces the more your risk increases. In addition to large gatherings, shopping at peak times for groceries or sales and attending crowded public places such as parades and races, where social distancing cannot be maintained, escalates your chance of getting the virus or transmitting it.
However you decide to celebrate, a few considerations will go a long way to avoid misunderstandings. Communication is key. Let friends and family know your concerns. If you are hosting, be upfront about the ground rules and expectations before people arrive. These expectations could include wearing masks, eating outside or asking people who are not feeling well to not attend. Lastly, the CDC recommends everyone attending a large gathering to get tested afterwards to ensure they did not contract the coronavirus. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has a list of testing events provided to the community at no cost. To find your testing place visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.