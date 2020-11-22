AGEWISE: Remember in December drive returning

According to the CDC travel may increase your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. It is advised that postponing travel, especially by mass transit where social distancing is more difficult to maintain, is the best choice to limit your risk. If you must travel you should consider a number of things such as the status of the pandemic at your destination and if hospitals in the area are overwhelmed. There may also be requirements to enter the state or city where you are traveling. Visit the CDC’s website for all of this up-to-date information. Prepare ahead to control what you can such as wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, and getting your flu shot before leaving.

The CDC has also provided descriptions of risk levels for various gatherings and activities. The lowest risk level is simply celebrating in your own home with your household. You can use social media, Zoom or Google to connect with family and friends that live outside of your house. In an effort to include friends and family who are local, you could prepare food for these loved ones and drop off the meal at their home without direct contact. Another way to limit your risk before the holiday is to order your groceries online and avoid the risks associated with shopping, especially with pre-holiday crowds.