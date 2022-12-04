AGEWISE: Remember in December holiday drive

Q: I remember seeing a red box in my bank last year for items to be donated to seniors in the area. I always like giving around the holidays. Is that happening again this year? — WH

Answer: Yes, Mary and Richard Hill are joining Senior Services this year as presenting sponsors for the annual Remember in December holiday item drive to provide comfort and care items to older adults being served through Senior Services programs.

Individuals, community and civic groups, faith-based organizations and businesses who wish to participate can begin dropping off their contributions and donations at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, or at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch in Forsyth County — just look for the big red box.

There are seniors in our community who are homebound and struggling to meet their basic needs. With many older adults living on a fixed income and having to make difficult decisions between purchasing food and medication, your donation of health and hygiene items like body wash and lotion goes a long way to provide comfort and help alleviate stress. Providing common household help items such as laundry detergent, tall/kitchen trash bags, dishwashing liquid and disinfectant wipes among other items is a simple way to help area seniors remain in their homes, living with dignity.

Remember in December helps remind area seniors that they are important and cared for, and Senior Services invites everyone to take part in this special opportunity to demonstrate community care around the holidays. For more information about donating or to review the full wish list of items please visit seniorservicesinc.org.

Q: We purchased a home over the summer with a wood burning fireplace, and we are excited about using it this winter. Should we have it cleaned before we use it? — KG

Answer: Wood burning fireplaces should be cleaned annually by a licensed and bonded professional chimney sweep. This professional will also check the integrity of the firebox, flue, damper and chimney structure during the cleaning and inspection process.

Ideally, this inspection should occur prior to the use of the fireplace.

Additionally, here are some safety tips recommended by the United States Fire Administration to remember when using the fireplace for supplemental warming or entertaining:

• Keep combustibles materials such as paper, cloth, and plastic a minimum of 3 feet away from the fireplace.

• Check that your smoke alarms are in proper working order.

• Install a carbon monoxide alarm and be sure to change the batteries in the carbon monoxide alarm annually.

• Install a rated fire screen or glass to prevent sparks from entering the adjacent area outside the firebox.

• The United States Fire Administration suggests strongly that you put out the fire in the fireplace before retiring for the night or leaving home.

• When cleaning out the firebox, discard all ash and materials in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid. Place the container outside, at least 10 feet away from your home.

• Do not store the metal container with contents on or near combustible surfaces such as wood decks, under decks on natural areas, against vinyl siding, etc.

If have additional safety questions, you may contact the fire marshal’s office at 336-703-2550.