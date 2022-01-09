AGEWISE: Renewing driver’s license online

Q: I need to renew my driver’s license and I heard that I can do it online. Can you please tell me what I need to know about the new online process? — DW

Answer: The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated its online driver’s license renewal process to be easier and more user friendly. This should be a positive change for people needing to renew their licenses.

Many people have found making in-person appointments at DMV offices challenging since the pandemic hit as hours and services differ at different DMV offices. Available appointments for license renewals at many DMV locations can be several months out.

You can now renew your North Carolina driver’s license online starting six months from the expiration date of your current license and within two years after your license actually expires. There are certain situations where a person may not be eligible to renew their license online. For instance, you are not eligible to renew online online if you have any of the following situations:

Have a suspended license or have an outstanding debt with the DMV.

Have a restriction other than “corrective lenses” on your current license.