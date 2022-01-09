AGEWISE: Renewing driver’s license online

Q: I need to renew my driver’s license and I heard that I can do it online. Can you please tell me what I need to know about the new online process? — DW
Answer: The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated its online driver’s license renewal process to be easier and more user friendly. This should be a positive change for people needing to renew their licenses.
Many people have found making in-person appointments at DMV offices challenging since the pandemic hit as hours and services differ at different DMV offices. Available appointments for license renewals at many DMV locations can be several months out.
You can now renew your North Carolina driver’s license online starting six months from the expiration date of your current license and within two years after your license actually expires. There are certain situations where a person may not be eligible to renew their license online. For instance, you are not eligible to renew online online if you have any of the following situations:
Have a suspended license or have an outstanding debt with the DMV.
Have a restriction other than “corrective lenses” on your current license.
Used the online renewal system for your previous license renewal (the online process can only be used for every other renewal).
Only “Class C” renewals can be done online. Commercial licenses and regular Class A or B licenses must be renewed in-person.
The revised online process (myNCDMV) can be taken advantage of from either a user-friendly mobile app or website application. Additionally, myNCDMV offers users the opportunity to access multiple DMV services such as registration renewals, license replacements, and more in a single transaction. The new process uses PayIt, a vendor that provides a secure online payment service (there is a $3 fee per transaction). The state of North Carolina does not collect or benefit from the transaction fee.
You can complete a personal profile on myNCDMV, which will keep a record of your transaction history and set up reminders for future DMV services.
Access to myNCDMV can be secured via the NCDMV website (ncdot.gov/dmv) or by downloading the myNCDMV app on your mobile device. You just search for myNCDMV in your device’s app store. It’s important to note that one must complete a personal profile to use the app.
For more information about license renewal through myNCDMV, please consult the website section on license renewal/replacement (ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/renewal-replacement).
Q: My mother is in a nursing home, and they mentioned possibly changing her diet. Can you tell me why a speech therapist was asked to evaluate her swallowing? — KS
Answer: For specific advice about your mother’s condition, it is always best to contact her physician and discuss her specific situation and needs.
In general, if a person has difficulty swallowing, it can affect what kinds of foods or liquids they can safely eat or drink. It may seem unusual for a speech-language pathologist (SLP) to be involved in determining a person’s diet, but difficulty swallowing is often treated by SLPs who have a special clinical certification.
They are trained to understand whether the trouble during swallowing occurs from what happens in a person’s mouth, throat or esophagus. These clinicians have met strict requirements set by the American Board of Swallowing and Swallowing Disorders and can conduct assessments that help identify whether changes should be made to how or what a person eats.
While many speech-language pathologists choose to work in educational settings, such as schools with young children or universities with adult students, medical SLPs work with patients from a variety of settings including hospitals, private practices, and skilled nursing facilities.
They often see patients who have experienced a neurological event such as a stroke, have been diagnosed with a progressive illness such as Parkinson’s disease, or who have experienced a traumatic injury to the brain, vocal cords, or other structures related to speech.
For older adults who may have experienced these issues and now have trouble with eating or drinking, a speech-language pathologist can support them and their caregivers by providing treatment options and strategies that can help improve the quality of the older adult’s nutrition.
