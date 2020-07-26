Q: I miss my church community and am thinking of attending the next in-person service offered. What should I consider since I am in the vulnerable age category?
Answer: Many places of worship have begun welcoming their congregations back to indoor worship services although phase two of North Carolina’s reopening plan has been extended through at least Aug. 7.
The decision about physically returning to faith-based services is a personal one, with several things to consider as you make it.
You may want to think about your current health, any underlying conditions you may have, as well as your ability to protect yourself and others from contracting and spreading the COVID-19 virus. Because of these factors many places of worship have offered online options such as live streaming of services, prayer meetings, bible studies, and more to keep the risk of contracting the virus low. Most of us will agree that while virtually “sharing space” with friends and members of your congregation can be uplifting, it certainly doesn’t replace those in person smiles, and interactions.
Do your research before making the decision to return to church. Consider talking with your minister, rabbi, priest or worship leader. Ask about the extra preventative measures being taken to further protect you and other worshipers.
If consistent with your community’s faith tradition, you may want to ask if there will be a temporary limiting of sharing frequently touched objects, such as worship aids, prayer rugs, prayer books, hymnals, religious texts, bulletins or other items passed or shared among congregants to help limit the risk of spreading the virus. You can bring your own such items, if possible, or ask to have materials copied or project prayers, songs and scriptures using electronic means. If your faith community offers multiple services, see if the services are scheduled far enough apart to allow time for cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces between each gathering. Consider asking if all water systems (for example, drinking fountains, decorative fountains, holy water) are safe to use after a prolonged facility shutdown to minimize the spread of the virus. In addition, rather than passing the collection plate, some places of worship have set up a stationary collection box. If you have an electronic method of giving your regular financial contributions, even better!
You can do a lot to protect yourself and others by remembering to limit your physical contact (shaking hands or hugging) and encouraging other members of your faith community to do the same. For guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health regarding returning to in person worship services visit www.NC.gov/covid-19. Their recommendations include wearing a cloth mask covering over your nose and mouth; waiting to be seated and sitting at least 6 feet apart while avoiding close contact; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer regularly. Of course, if you have any of the symptoms of COVID-19, stay home.
If you have more questions about COVID-19 dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 to speak with an expert at the North Carolina Department of Health. You can also sign up for updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211.
Q: Some areas in our neighborhood have experienced flooding recently. Should we add flood insurance in addition to our regular insurance policy?
TB
Answer: Many homeowners believe flooding is covered by a standard homeowner’s insurance policy, but it is not. Flooding is a concern any time of year and can happen for a variety of reasons. Your home can flood from excessive rainfall, storms, damaged dams, and even snowfall. Taking time to research your property and options could save you money and heartache in the event you have flood damage in the future.
A good place to start is to see if your home is in a flood zone and what the risk of flooding in your area is. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has a flood map service center where you can search your address by location and see if you are in a flood zone or how close your property is to a flood zone. You can find out by visiting msc.fema.gov/portal/search? and entering your address. You can also determine your flood risk and get an estimate on flood insurance premiums at flood.NC.gov. It is important to note that if your home is in a flood-hazard area and you have a federally backed mortgage flood insurance is mandatory.
Even if your home is not in a flood zone you may still be interested in considering flood insurance. Severe weather can cause flood damage outside of a flood zone. Other factors such as poor drainage systems, broken water mains and neighborhood construction can result in flooding as well.
Most flood insurance is provided through the National Flood Insurance Program through FEMA. The program partners with 90 private insurance companies to make flood insurance available. Rates are set by the government and are not different by insurance company. The rate for an individual policy holder depends on many factors such as flood risk, location and design of your home, to name a few. Flood insurance policies are available that insure homes for up to $250,000 and insure the home’s contents for up to $100,000. There are generally separate deductibles and separate purchases for the flood insurance for the home and its contents.
If you are interested in more information, contact your insurance agent or go to floodsmart.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.