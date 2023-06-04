Q: My father has dementia and it has progressed to the point where taking care of him has become more physically and emotionally challenging. What resources are available to help us?

Answer: Dementia doesn’t just affect the person diagnosed. It also changes the life of their family and friends — especially their caregivers. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over 11 million Americans are unpaid caregivers for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Taking care of a loved one with dementia can become increasingly challenging, especially as the condition progresses through its stages, starting with noticeable forgetfulness and in late stages resulting in loss of ability to speak, walk and even eat. While there is currently no cure, many organizations are conducting research to find one.

There are several resources available to help people living with memory loss and their families navigate the dementia journey. Locally, the Senior Services Memory Connections project, which is funded by a federal grant through the Administration for Community Living, partners with several other agencies to provide assistance through activities and evidence-based interventions to persons showing signs of memory loss or people who have a diagnosis of dementia. People fitting in these categories or who may want to learn more about the project and the support available can contact Anita Ford, memory connections program coordinator at 336-721-6966 or aford@seniorservicesinc.org for more information.

Also, in Forsyth County, the Williams Adult Day Center is available to provide care and specialized programming each weekday to people who are living with various forms of memory loss or frailty. Participants enjoy a structured schedule of fun and engaging activities, meals, and social interaction, under the care of a registered nurses and trained care and activity staff. The Williams Center allows caregivers the opportunity to continue to work, run errands, or take advantage of some respite time. To learn more, call 336-724-2155 or visit seniorservicesinc.org/services/williams-adult-day-center/.