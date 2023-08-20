Q. I have been attending Shmedfest with my parents and children for years. I have not seen any advertising for it. Is the concert happening this year?

Answer. The answer to this question is technically both yes and/or no. Crisis Control Ministries, a local nonprofit that assists people in crisis to meet essential life needs and to become self-sufficient, hosts, “Shmedfest,” a free of charge end of summer concert to thank the community for its support. The popular event is back for the 19th year but with a new name — “Rhythm & Hope.”

The Rhythm & Hope event is a wonderful opportunity for families and friends of all generations to get together and enjoy music, connection, and fun. It will take place Aug. 26 at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Clocktower Stage, from 4:30 until 9 p.m. The show will feature performances from several local favorites, Souljam and Phase Band, in addition to activities for adults and children alike. Crisis Control Ministries views the concert as a way of bringing together and giving back to the entire community — those who have helped support the organization and the people the organization has helped.

While admission is free, financial donations and/or donations of non-perishable food items are appreciated. Registration and additional information can be found at crisiscontrol.org, by calling 336-724-7875 extension 1040, or by emailing tcaudill@crisiscontrol.org.

Q. What is the PAAD2 Research Study?

Answer. We asked the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG), PAAD2 Research Team for their input to help respond to this question. Here is their response:

The Physical Activity and Alzheimer’s Disease studies (PAAD & PAAD2), led by Dr. Jenny Etnier at UNC Greensboro (UNCG), explore the protective benefits of exercise for people with a family history of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. The first study, PAAD, finished in 2013. PAAD included 54 individuals who followed the study’s exercise protocol for eight months. Results from the study provided evidence that physical activity is beneficial for individuals with a family history of Alzheimer’s.

The current study, PAAD2, is building upon the success of the first study. PAAD2 plans to enroll up to 240 participants and the exercise protocol is 12 months. Also, PAAD2 was developed using an experimental design so that participants are randomly assigned to either an exercise group or control group. This type of study design allows researchers to draw conclusions about causation; once PAAD2 is finished, we will know a lot more about whether or not beginning an exercise program can improve cognitive performance and, if so, how and why.

PAAD2 is currently enrolling their final group of participants. If you are interested in helping in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, here is your chance. They are looking for individuals who are 40-65 years old, with a family history of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, and who exercise less than 90 minutes per week. Eligible participants will visit UNCG three times for testing over the course of one year, earning up to $180 for testing sessions and a free picture of their brain, and will be invited to (1) participate in a free 12-month virtual exercise program, or (2) maintain current activity level for 12 months and then receive a free short-term membership to a local YMCA (or cash equivalent). To learn more, visit the PAAD2 Research Study online at paad2.uncg.edu, give their Project Coordinator a call at 336-334-4765, or send an email to PAAD2@uncg.edu.