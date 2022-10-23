AGEWISE: Safety during trick-or-treating

Q: I plan to take my grandchildren trick-or-treating for the first time. However, they live in a very busy neighborhood, and I have a few reservations about doing so. How can I ensure their safety? — DG

Answer: Kids love the magic of Halloween whether it is trick-or-treating, school parties, or trips to a pumpkin patch. For parents and grandparents there is often a fine line between Halloween fun and safety concerns, especially when it comes to busy neighborhoods at night.

When picking out costumes with children, be sure to consider those that won’t cause safety hazards. These include costumes that are fire-resistant, masks that do not block a child’s vision, and costumes that are bright and reflective at night. You might even consider adding reflective tape or patches to costumes and/or candy bags for increased visibility. If a sword, cane, or stick is a part of your grandchild’s costume, be sure it is not sharp or long. If a child trips and falls, they could be hurt by such objects.

A parent or adult should always chaperone young children on their neighborhood rounds and should consider carrying a flashlight with fresh batteries and a cell phone when doing so. Also be sure to go only to houses with porch lights on, and never enter a person’s home or car for treats. If possible, try to go down only well-lit streets, and use sidewalks when you can. If sidewalks are not available, walk as close to the side of the road as possible and face oncoming traffic. Never cut across yards or use alleys as shortcuts and cross the street only where there is a designated crosswalk. Drivers may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters at night, so never assume the right of way. Both adults and children should put electronic devices away so that they can keep their heads up and be aware of their surroundings.

This is an exciting time of year for kids; however, their safety is top priority. Use caution and good judgment, but also enjoy the festivities with your grandchildren. As always, law enforcement should be contacted immediately if any suspicious or unlawful activity occurs.

Q: When the time changes, I have learned that making a few adjustments to our household schedule can help my father, who has been diagnosed with dementia, cope with how the change in daylight affects his sleep schedule and mood. Have there been any updates to whether the time will still change this November so that I know to prepare my household? — TN

Answer: The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which proposed that daylight saving time be permanent and that the semi-annual process of changing the time every spring and fall be eliminated, passed the US Senate earlier this year. The legislation has not cleared the US House of Representatives. This means that daylight saving time will end on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., and clocks will need to be moved back one hour.

The transition to and from daylight saving time can be a minor annoyance for some, but a rather difficult transition for others, especially people living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Human beings have natural circadian rhythms that respond to sunlight. Losing even one hour of it can cause many people to undergo physiological and emotional changes, which can be dramatically heightened in individuals living with dementia. For many people who have dementia, keeping to a routine is important. The fact that the days are shorter can be upsetting and lead to confusion, irritability, and tendencies toward wandering.

The good news is that there are proactive steps one can take to help loved ones adjust to the time change a little easier. You might start by exposing them to as much daylight as possible, and if possible, occupy them with calming, yet enjoyable, activities, such as listening to their favorite music while the sun is setting. If you’re able, try keeping the home well-lit after dark. Another helpful suggestion is to consider the person’s usual routine before the time change, and then make incremental adjustments that after the time change, over time, equal one hour. This works by slowly increasing the time adjustment each day (for example, if dinner is normally served at 5 p.m., change mealtime to 4 p.m. on the first day, 4:15 on the second day, and so on). Using the same method to adjust sleep and bathroom routines is helpful as well.

Keep in mind that it typically takes the average adult several days for the body and mind to adjust to the changes associated with daylight saving time. Being mindful of your loved one’s challenges with the time change and remembering to take care of yourself as well will help everyone adapt to the transition more smoothly.